NOTISIA 

Actions taken by VROMI and Police against permit holder in Simpson-Bay who failed to comply with the conditions in his permit

REDAKSHON

In co-operation with several other government agencies, the police had conducted an action at one of the Simpson-Bay license establishments.

The permit holders had placed a wooden shack and several plant containers on the public road without obtaining a permit.

The license holders have already been summoned by the Police and VROMI to remove the displayed objects from the public road which they declined to do.

In response to a reminder from the Community Police Office about the removal of the objects, a Manager advised the police that they were not planning to do so and that the police would have to take care of it themselves if they wished to have the objects removed.

On June 28, 2002, the VROMI personnel with the supervision of the police removed the illegally placed objects from the public road. The permit holder was issued  a fine  in accordance to  the (APK) The General Police Ordinance.

The Police of Sint Maarten are requesting permit holders to comply with the conditions attached to their permit.  Also take into account that a permit must be obtained for any other adjustments needed on the public road. 

