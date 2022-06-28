BOLETIN DI SIKLON TROPIKAL Nr. 2

SERVISIO METEOROLÓGIKO KÒRSOU

djamars, 28 di yüni 2022, 11:28 O.L.

SIKLON TROPIKAL POTENSIAL “DOS” TA SITUA RIBA OSEAN ATLÁNTIKO TROPIKAL. ATVERTENSHA PA TORMENTA TROPIKAL PA KÒRSOU (KODIGO KORA) TA NA VIGOR.

Un Atvertensia pa Tormenta Tropikal i un Atvertensia pa Laman Brutu (Kódigo Kòrá) ta na vigor pa Kòrsou te próksimo aviso.

SITUASHON GENERAL: Un Potensial Siklon Tropikal ta situá mas o menos 1160 km ost – suitost di islanan mas ost di Karibe ta produsí áwaseru fuerte riba Atlántiko. E siklon aki lo por intensifika den un Tormenta Tropikal durante próksimo dianan. E Siklon aki ta pronostiká pa pasa mas o menos na un distansia di 55 km sùit di Kòrsou durante e oranan lat di djárason anochi komo un Tormenta Tropikal.

EFEKTO RIBA KONDISHONNAN LOKAL:

Bientu: Bientunan ku forsa di tormenta tropikal lo supla kuminsando durante di anochi di djárason esakinan lo persistí te mainta di djaweps. tormenta tropikal kuminsando durante di anochi di djárason esakinan lo persistí te mainta di djaweps.Laman: Lo keda brutu durante di anochi di djárason i lo keda asina te mainta di djasabra.

Ola haltu por kousa daño na boto chikí, si esakinan keda na tera kantu di awa;

Inundashon di kosta por kousa daño na fasilidatnan na playa.

Áwaseru: Periodonan ku de bes en kuando áwaseru fuerte i/òf welek ku bos lo kuminsá durante di atardi di djárason i lo persistí te mainta di djaweps.

Áwaseru fuerte ku por kousa inundashon i/òf derumbe di tera i baranka na sierto parti di nos isla;

Welek por kai i kousa daño na aparatonan i otro opheto.

Ta urgi outoridatnan i pueblo en general pa kaba di tuma tur medida nesesario pa protehá bida i propiedat I pa sigui monitoreá futuro progreso di e sistema di wer aki a traves di nos boletinnan.

Definishonnan:

ATVERTENSIA PA TORMENTA TROPIKAL: Un atvertensia pa kondishonnan di tormenta tropikal, inkluyendo posibel bientu sostené ku velosidat di entre di 63 i 117 km/ora (34-63 nudo) ku ta ser antisipá den áreanan spesífiko denter di 36 ora òf ménos.

Un ATVERTENSIA PA LAMAN BRUTU ta anunsiá ku laman lo bira hopi brutu denter di 36 ora, prinsipalmente pa motibu di kondishonan di tormentra tropikal òf orkan.

E boletin aki ta pa oumentá konosementu di outoridatnan i públiko en general i pa nan keda pendiente di boletinnan den futuro.

POSISHON MAS RESIEN I PRONOSTIKÁ DI E SENTRO:

FECHA/ORA POSISHON INTENSDAT UBIKASHON

djamars, 28 di yüni 2022, 20:00 O.L. 10.5N 60.5W Siklon tropikal potensial 60 km ost di Trinidad

djárason, 29 di yüni 2022, 08:00 O.L. 11.3N 64.5W Tormenta tropikal menor 55 km nortwèst di Isla Margarita

djaweps, 30 di yüni 2022, 22:00 O.L. 11.8N 68.9W Tormenta tropikal moderá 60 km sùit di Curacao

E siguiente boletin lo wòrdu emití djárason, 29 di yüni 2022, 11:00 O.L.

TROPISCHE CYCLOONBULLETIN No. 2

METEOROLOGISCHE DIENST CURAÇAO

dinsdag, 28 juni 2022, 11:28 L.T.

POTENTIËLE TROPISCHE CYCLOON “TWEE” BEVINDT ZICH BOVEN TROPISCHE ATLANTISCHE OCEAAN. EEN WAARSCHUWING VOOR TROPISCHE STORM (CODE ROOD) VOOR CURAÇAO IS VAN KRACHT.

Een Waarschuwing voor een Tropische Storm en een Waarschuwing voor Ruwe Zee (Code Rood) zijn tot nader order van kracht voor Curaçao.

SYNOPSIS: Een Potentiele Tropische Storm bevindt zich op een afstand van ongeveer 1160 km oost-zuidoost van de eilanden ten oosten van het Caribisch gebied. Deze Tropische Cycloon kan zich verder ontwikkelen tot een tropische storm gedurende de komende dagen. De verwachting is dat deze Cycloon ten zuiden van Curaçao zal trekken gedurende woensdag avond als een tropische storm.

EFFECT OP LOKALE OMSTANDIGHEDEN:

Wind: Windsnelheden van tropische stormkracht worden verwacht beginnende in de avond van woensdag en deze zullen aanhouden tot de ochtend van donderdag. Windsnelheden van tropische stormkracht worden verwacht beginnende in de avond van woensdag en deze zullen aanhouden tot de ochtend van donderdag.Zee condities: De zee blijft ruw gedurende de avond van woensdag en deze omstandigheden zullen aanhouden tot de ochtend van zaterdag.

Brandingsgolven kunnen schade aan kleine vaartuigen veroorzaken, indien deze zich vlak aan zee bevinden;

Door het onder water lopen van kustgebieden kunnen strandfaciliteiten schade oplopen.

Regenval: Perioden met af en toe zware regenval en/of onweersbuien zullen middag van woensdag en de ochtend van donderdag.

Zware regenval kan plaatselijk tot overstromingen en/of aardverschuivingen leiden;

Blikseminslagen kunnen schade aan elektronische apparatuur en andere voorwerpen veroorzaken.

Autoriteiten en het algemene publiek wordt aangeraden om alle noodzakelijke maatregelen te nemen om levens en eigendommen te beschermen en om de verdere ontwikkelingen van dit systeem via onze berichten te blijven volgen.

Definities:

TROPISCHE STORMWAARSCHUWING: Een waarschuwing voor tropische stormomstandigheden, waarbij mogelijke gemiddelde windsnelheden tussen 63 en 117 km/uur (34-63 knopen) worden verwacht in bepaalde gebieden binnen 36 uur of minder.

Een WAARSCHUWING VOOR RUWE ZEE kondigt aan dat de zee binnen 36 uur erg ruw zal worden, voornamelijk vanwege tropische storm- of orkaanomstandigheden.

Dit bulletin moet het bewustzijn van de autoriteiten en het grote publiek vergroten en om toekomstige berichten af te wachten.

MEEST RECENTE EN TOEKOMSTIGE POSITIES VAN HET CENTRUM:

DATUM/TIJD POSITIE INTENSITEIT LIGGING

dinsdag, 28 juni 2022, 20:00 L.T. 10.5N 60.5W Potentiële tropische cycloon 60 km ten oosten van Trinidad

woensdag, 29 juni 2022, 08:00 L.T. 11.3N 64.5W Zwakke tropische storm 55 km ten noordwesten van Isla Margarita

donderdag, 30 juni 2022, 22:00 L.T. 11.8N 68.9W Matige tropische storm 60 km ten zuiden van Curacao

Het volgende bericht wordt uitgegeven op woensdag, 29 juni 2022, 11:00 L.T.

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN No. 2

Meteorological Department Curacao

Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 11:28 L.T.

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE “TWO” LOCATED OVER TROPICAL ATLANTIC OCEAN. TROPICAL STORM WARNING (CODE RED) IS IN EFFECT FOR CURAÇAO.

A Tropical Storm Warning and a Rough Seas Warning (Code Red) are in effect for Curaçao until further notice.

SYNOPSIS: A Potencial Tropical Cyclone located 1160 km east-southeast of the Windward Islands is producing some heavy rainshowers over the Atlantic. This system is expected to become a Tropical Storm while moving over the Caribbean area. This Tropical Cyclone is forcasted to pass approximately 55 km south of Curaçao during the late hours of Wednesday evening as a Tropical Storm.

EFFECT ON LOCAL CONDITIONS:

Winds: Tropical storm force winds are expected starting during the afternoon of Wednesday and these will last through the morning of Thursday. Tropical storm force winds are expected starting during the evening of Wednesday and these will last through the morning of Thursday.Seas: Remaining rough during the evening of Wednesday and lasting through the morning of Saturday.

Breakers are likely to damage small craft, if left onshore close to the water line;

Coastal flooding is expected to cause damage to beach facilities.

Rainfall: Periods with occasionally heavy rain and/or thundershowers will occur between the afternoon of Wednesday and the morning of Thursday.

Heavy rainfall will lead to local flooding and/or landslides over sections of the island;

Frequent cloud to ground lightning can cause damage to electronic equipment and other items.

Authorities and residents are urged to complete all necessary measures to safeguard life and property and to continue monitoring the further progress of this weather system through our bulletins.

Definitions:

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: A warning for tropical storm conditions, including possible sustained winds within the range 63-117 km/h (39-73 mph) (34-63 knots) are expected in specified areas in 36 hours or less.

A ROUGH SEAS WARNING announces that the sea will get very rough within 36 hours, mainly because of tropical storm or hurricane conditions.

This bulletin is to increase the awareness of the authorities, the general public and to await future bulletins.

CENTER’S LATEST AND FORECAST POSITIONS:

DATE/TIME POSITION INTENSITY LOCATION

Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 20:00 L.T. 10.5N 60.5W Potential tropical cyclone 60 km east of Trinidad

Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 08:00 L.T. 11.3N 64.5W Minor tropical Storm 55 km northwest of Isla Margarita

Thursday, June 30, 2022, 22:00 L.T. 11.8N 68.9W Moderate tropical storm 60 km south of Curacao

The next bulletin will be issued Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 11:00 L.T.

