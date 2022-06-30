Latest:

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday hosted the Governor’s Youth Award For Excellence at the Belair Community Center.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Governor of Sint Maarten

On June 17, 2022, His Excellency, Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday hosted the Governor’s Youth Award For Excellence at the Belair Community Center. Based on the recommendation of the panel of judges the Awards were presented to:
– Devon R.A. Skeete, recipient in the category Arts;
– Naima B. Hodge, co-recipient in the category Academics; and
– Genesis V. Lewis, co-recipient in the category Academics;
This year also highlighted the runner-ups in the category Academics, who received a recognition in the form of a plaque. Governor Holiday presented the plaque to:
– Kesar Vasnani, first runner-up in the category Academics;
– Xavier S.F. Aventurin, second runner-up in the category Academics; and
– Ava G. Gibson, second runner-up in the category Academics
Commitment to Excellence was the theme for this year’s Governor’s Youth Award For Excellence and in line with this theme tributes in the form of song were given. Tributes to applaud the parents, teachers, and nominators on their efforts to develop and nurture the young finalists. And tributes to the runner-ups and winners in recognition for their efforts. Performers Malaïka Maxwell and La Vaune Henry delivered the tributes in line with the theme Commitment to Excellence.

You May Also Like

Government of Sint Eustatius

REDAKSHON 0

Gobierno di Aruba:  UN AÑA PASA GOBIERNO A STABILISA E CRISIS FINANCIERO HEREDA DI GOBERNACION ANTERIOR

REDAKSHON 0

Total di persona ku a risibi nan prome bakuna ta 68.203 pa djasabra 24 aprel 2021

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: