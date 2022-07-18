Updated Air Belgium winter season schedule to Bonaire

Air Belgium in partnership with Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) recently announced that Bonaire has been added as a new destination for its 2022/2023 winter schedule, servicing Bonaire with a direct scheduled flight from Brussels Airport (BRU). Despite the promotional efforts, Air Belgium has been forced to make some adjustments to its 2022/2023 winter schedule by canceling some flights planned in the winter season. However, Air Belgium in partnership with TCB are pleased to confirm that the flights to and from Bonaire will be maintained on the 23rd and 25th of December 2022 as well as on the 6th and 8th of January 2023.

External factors led to the flight changes such as room inventory availability and the current route planning challenges that are severely affecting all airlines. The adjustments have been made in consultation with TCB to support the peak winter season.

The overall flight changes will affect the flights to/from Bonaire between 04 November 2022 and 25 March 2023. Customers who have already booked a flight to Bonaire are offered the opportunity to maintain their flights with Air Belgium to/from Bonaire and travel during the Christmas/New Year period depending on availability (23/12 or 25/12/2022 and 06/01 or 08/01/2023) or opt for a voucher worth the same value as the original booking or receive a full refund. The possibility to still travel to Bonaire via Curacao with Air Belgium will also remain as an option.

TCB is pleased with the collaboration with Air Belgium and will continue its promotional efforts for the remainder of the year to support the continuation of the Air Belgium flights to Bonaire in 2023. The direct scheduled service from Brussels to Bonaire is an important step in our economic vision to tap into new European markets.