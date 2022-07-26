CTB a partisipá na rekorido promoshonal “Caribbean Nights” organisá pa DER Touristik na diferente siudat na Alemania

WILLEMSTAD- 26 di yüli 2022 – Resientemente representantenan di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a partisipá na un rekorido promoshonal di kuater dia na kuater siudat importante na Alemania kualnan ta; Wiesbaden, Nuremberg, Stuttgart i Cologne. E meta tabata pa re-konektá ku mas di 190 agente di biahe aleman durante un marketplace. Tambe a duna e agentenan di biahe un presentashon interaktivo tokante Kòrsou komo destinashon turístiko. Despues di kada presentashon CTB a tene un kues titulá “Dushi Quiz” pa asina di un forma diferente introdusí e atrakshonnan prinsipal di Kòrsou na e agentenan di biahe.

E rekorido a ser organisá pa DER Touristik, e operador di tour prinsipal na Alemania kual Kòrsou ta traha kuné. Esaki tabata e promé evento ‘live’ ku e operador akí a organisá despues di 2 aña i mei, pa promové destinashonnan den Karibe. Aparte di Kòrsou, e evento a konta ku partisipashon di tres otro isla Karibense.

CTB ta sigui invertí den e tipo di rekoridonan promoshonal aki ku e meta pa oumentá e kantidat di turista di estadia pa Kòrsou.

CTB participated in the DER Touristik Roadshow “Caribbean Nights” in several German cities

WILLEMSTAD- July 26, 2022 – Recently, representatives of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) participated in a four days roadshow covering four important cities in Germany, namely Wiesbaden, Nuremberg, Stuttgart and Cologne. The goal was to reconnect with more than 190 German travel agents during a marketplace. In addition, these travel agents were given an interactive presentation about Curaçao as a tourist destination. After each presentation, CTB also held a quiz, named “Dushi Quiz” to introduce the main Curaçao attractions to the travel agents.

The roadshow was organized by our main German tour operator promoting the Caribbean destinations, DER Touristik. It was the first live event organized by this operator after two and a half years, to promote destinations in the Caribbean. Besides Curaçao, three other Caribbean islands also participated in this event.

The CTB will continue to invest in this type of roadshows, in its efforts to increase the number of stayover tourists coming to Curaçao.