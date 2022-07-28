Preparation for Saturday’s Lighted Parade

The Lighted Parade will be held on Saturday, July 30, in Philipsburg. The start point is Bush Road and end is the parking lot next to the Government Administration Building on Soualiga Road.

The parade route is as follows: Bush Road, Prins Bernhard Bridge, Longwall Road, Kerkhofsteeg, Front Street, Welvaart Brug, W.E. Buncamper Road, Freedom Fighters Roundabout, W.J.A. Nisbeth Road, Salt Pickers Roundabout, Soualiga Road to parking lot.

Police anticipate that traffic will become very congested on Saturday due to the parade route. Several roads will be blocked at specific times to ensure the free movement of the parade. Motorists are advised by KPSM to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

Do’s and don’ts on the evening of the lighted parade:

Avoid parking on Front Street. Vehicles left on Front Street will be towed away.

Avoid double parking on the parade route.

Respect no parking signs, pedestrian zones, and other pedestrian areas.

No vehicles should be parked for entrances and exits of properties without the owner’s permission.

Parents must keep a watchful eye on children during parade to prevent them from getting lost.