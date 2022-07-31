Dutch healthcare insurance for Caribbean Netherlands students one step closer

As a result of recently adapted legislation, students from the Caribbean Netherlands will have more possibilities to apply for the European Netherlands healthcare insurance during their studies in the European Netherlands. Until recently, this was only possible for students with a side job.

Currently, students from the Caribbean Netherlands can optionally maintain their BES-healthcare insurance in the Netherlands, provided they don’t have a side job. In the future, this will also be possible for Caribbean Netherlands students who will be studying in the Netherlands for a prolonged period (e.g., for a study of more than three years).

The European Dutch national healthcare insurance offers students more possibilities than the BES-healthcare insurance, like the possibility to request an additional allowance (red: the so-called “zorgtoeslag”: a financial compensation of health insurance costs for persons with a low income).

During the last quarter of this year, the students will receive factual information via the media and via the Caribbean Netherlands Health Office about their health insurance options in the European Netherlands.