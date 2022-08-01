CHATA ta sera kolaborashon ku Guardian Group Fatum pa investigashon den sektor

Enkuesta nashonal di renumerashon den sektor di hospitalidat i turismo

Willemstad, 1e di ougùstus 2022 – Ku e meta pa desaroyá un investigashon atraves di sektor i spesifikamente pa e sektor riba premiashon nashonal den sektor di hospitalidat i turismo, CHATA, e asosashon representando mas ku 250 miembro den sektor privá, ta sostené un investigashon desaroyá pa Deloitte Dutch Caribbean. E enkuesta su meta ta pa marka un punto di referensia pa premiashon nashonal pa e industria i generalmente generá mas data kon e industria ta premia su forsa laboral. Rekonosiendo e importansia i balor agregá pa e sektor, miembro di CHATA, Guardian Group Fatum a komprometé kompletamente pa sostené ehekushon di e proyekto aki di investigashon pa e sektor.

Renumerashon ta hunga un ròl importante den maneho di rekurso humano, ya ku e ta influenshá e relashon entre empleado i dunadó di trabou, atrakshon i mantenshon di talento i kompromiso i prestashon. Ku hopi organisashon konfrontando e konsekuansianan finansiero ekonómiko di e pandemia riba operashon di nan negoshi, e demanda pa data riba benefisionan primario i sekundario, tendensianan i práktikanan den area di renumerashon ta oumentando. Industria di turismo i hospiatlidat ta konfrontá ku varios desafío den forsa laboral. Esun di mas grandi siendo skarsedat di empleado. P’esei e proyekto di investigashon aki a inisiá, pa haña mas informashon pa posibel solushonnan pa mehorá e desafíonan laboral aki.

Ku e desafíonan laboral ku industria ta konfrontá aktualmente i e imagen di sektor despues di e pandemia, CHATA i Guardian Group Fatum ta kere firmemente ku e investigashon riba premiashon nashonal i renumerashon di Deloitte Dutch Caribbean ta un komienso positivo pa marka un punto di referensia i mehorá e nivel laboral pa e industria den su totalidat.

CHATA ta sigui traha pa rekuperashon i mehorashon di e sektor i pa konektá turismo ku komunidat. P’esei nan ta kontentu pa kolaborá ku Guardian Group Fatum pa e edishon balioso aki na e sektor i ta spera e resultadonan, kual lo keda publiká i kompartí pronto.

CHATA partners with Guardian Group Fatum for sector research

National remuneration survey hospitality & tourism sector

Willemstad, 1 August 2022 – With the aim to develop cross-sector and sector-specific research on national rewarding in the hospitality and tourism sector, CHATA, the association representing over 250 members in the private sector, is supporting research developed by Deloitte Dutch Caribbean. The survey is aimed to benchmark the national rewards for the industry and generate more insights in general on how the industry rewards its workforce. Recognizing the importance and the added value to the sector, CHATA member, Guardian Group Fatum is fully committed to supporting the execution of this sector specific research project.

Remuneration plays an important part in management of human resources, as it influences the relationship between employee and employer, talent attraction and retention, commitment and performance. With many organizations being confronted with the financial-economic consequences of the pandemic on their business operations, the demand for data on primary and secondary benefits, trends, and practices in the field of remuneration is increasing. The tourism & hospitality industry is confronted with various workforce challenges, one major being staff shortage. Therefore, this research project is initiated, to gain more insights for possible solutions to improve these workforce challenges.

With the current workforce challenges the industry is facing and the post-pandemic sector image, CHATA and Guardian Group Fatum strongly belief that the national rewards and remuneration research by Deloitte Dutch Caribbean is a positive start to benchmark and improve the overall workforce level for the industry.

As CHATA continues to work towards recovery and improvement of the sector and connecting tourism with the community, they are happy to collaborate with Guardian Group Fatum on this valuable addition to the sector and look forward to the results which will be published and shared soon.