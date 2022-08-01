Latest:

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

DEPORTE 

Resultadonan di e wikènt di 30/31 yüli di BEVEKO BRIGHT BASEBALL Liga 40 i Liga 50

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

LIGA 40+

Djasabra 30 yüli

 

Azucar 13 – The Brothers 10

Pa Azucar: 13 kareda 11 hit i 4 eror. Picher ganadó: Raymond Soerka. Mihó bate: Winston Kirindongo di 3-3.

Pa The Brothers: 10 kareda 10 hit i 9 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Bryon Kook. Mihó bate: Wendell van ‘t Kruys di 3-2.

 

Yesterday 9 – Veteranos Otrobanda 1

Pa Yesterday: 9 kareda 8 hit i 0 eror. Picher ganadó: Carl Jurrjens. Mihó bate: Oscar Lebar di 3-2.

Pa Otrobanda: 1 kareda 5 hit i 5 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Edison Clemencia. Mihó bate: Richel Baromeo i Ramsey Kirindongo ambos di 1-1.

 

Sta Rosa Memories 16 – Marlins 1

Pa Sta Rosa: 16 kareda 8 hit i 1 eror. Picher ganadó: Geronimo Daflaar. Mihó bate: Randy Lo-A-Tjong di 2-2 i Egbert Polonius di 1-1.

Pa Marlins: 1 kareda 3 hit i 6 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Juan Carlos Quevedo Valera. Mihó bate: Gilliord Pikerie i Giovanni Pierre ambos di 1-1.

 

Djadumingu 31 yüli

 

Quality Stars 8 – Vosama 2

Pa Quality: 8 kareda 11 hit i 1 eror. Picher ganadó: Hayzem Martina. Mihó bate: Vernon Isabella di 3-3; Benito Guilliano i Franklin Benito ambos di 2-2.

Pa Vosama: 2 kareda 4 hit i 1 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Edward Felix. Mihó bate: Reumerd Monte di 1-1.

 

Sta Maria Pirates 17 – Marchena Stars 1

Pa Sta Maria: 17 kareda 10 hit i 0 eror. Picher ganadó: David Kirindongo. Mihó bate: Rayon Samuel di 3-2 i Irving Sambo tabata tin un honron.

Pa Marchena: 1 kareda 3 hit i 4 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Wendell Elizabeth. Mihó bate: Wildrin Vazquez Molina di 1-1.

 

LIGA 50+

 

Jandoret Raiders 10 – Veteranos Otrobanda 0

Pa Jandoret: 10 kareda 8 hit i 1 eror. Picher ganadó: Clifton Yziek. Mihó bate: Edmar Cornelia i Rigobert Cijntje ambos di 2-2, Mayron Wijman di 1-1.

Pa Otrobanda: 0 kareda 1 hit i 2 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Gregory Mathilda. Mihó bate: Gregory Mathilda di 1-1.

 

You May Also Like

Algun akshon durante di apertura di playoff di Baseball Little League pa saka kampeon di e divishonnan, Minor, Little Intermediate, Junior i Senior 2021.

REDAKSHON 0

Futbol Segundo Divishon Atletiko Salina 2 Hubentut Fortuna 0

REDAKSHON 0

Resientemente direktiva di FFB a firma un konbenio ku e agensia di unifòrm ‘Robey’ pa 5 aña, nan lo otorgá e unifòrmnan di selekshonnan nashonal di FFB, kual lo ta e “uit en thuis tenue”.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: