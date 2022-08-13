E di dos 5 o’Clock di Margaritaville den Karibe:

5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill a habri na Renaissance Mall

WILLEMSTAD- 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill konsepto di Margaritaville a habri su portanan na Renaissance Mall, esaki ta e di dos den Karibe. Normalmente nos ta selebrá ‘happy hour’ riba un djabièrnè atardi 5’or; sinembargo, awor Kòrsou lo ta ‘happy’ na tur momento di dia! E konsepto di Margaritaville ta duna nos un esküs perfekto pa selebrá ‘happy hour’ tur dia. Na 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill tin bon músika, ‘bitesnan’ delisioso i e kòktelnan di mas dushi. E bar rústiko i ‘trendy’ lo ta un sitio ideal pa gruponan di amigu sinta relahá i disfrutá di un atardi òf anochi tremendo.

Tur djabièrnè i djasabra lo tin músika bibu i Kòrsou ta invitá pa sera konosí ku e sitio ku pronto lo ta e ‘Meet & Greet spot’ riba nos isla. Di akuerdo ku Dwayne La Pas, direktor di Food & Beverage, esaki lo ta definitivamente “the place to be” pa topa amigu i koleganan despues di trabou i relahá. “Hopi di nos ta pone nos bida sosial na di dos lugá. Ku e bar aki, nos ke duna tur hende un esküs pa relahá i sosialisá tur dia. Tur esei, den un ambiente ‘trendy’ ku músika bibu i e mihó kòktelnan den nos sentro di siudat,” segun La Pas.

Un menú eksitante i delisioso

5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill su menú ta ofresé por ehèmpel Chicken Wings, Patacones, Seafood Ceviche i Wasa Wedge Salad. Sin lubidá e super dushi 5 o’Clock burger, esaki ta un hamburger di Angus beef riba grill ku turkey ham, keshi merikano,webu i mayonès riba un pan brioche. Loke sigur ta hala atenshon ta e e menú di kòktel, akinan tambe tin un variashon grandi; skohe entre Margarita, bibidanan frozen i bo ‘mix drink’ faborito i muchu mas. Bo tin sigur un bon motibu pa bishita 5 O’clock Somewhere Bar & Grill tur dia mes, ya ku ta ofresé ‘daily special’ variando di un Bucket Mania te na un Whiskey ‘n Wings.

Di awe padilanti semper lo ta 5’or di atardi!

5 O’clock Somewhere Bar & Grill ta un konsepto inspirá pa e kantante i kompositor Jimmy Buffet i ta mantené estilo di Margaritaville unda semper ta 5’or di atardi. E bar rústiko den aire liber, situá na Renaissance Mall na e banda di e terminal di krusero, lo ofresé pasa boka na bar, kòktelnan dushi i hopi músika. Tur dia Happy Hour entre 5’or i 7’or di atardi, pero tambe mas lat entre 9’or i 10’or di anochi. Músika bibu tur djabièrnè i djasabra. Riba djabièrnè Carlos Salsbach lo tei entre 6’or i 10’or i riba djasabra ambiente ku Los Cheveres entre 6’or i 10’or. 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill lo ta habri tur dia for di 4’or atardi pa 11’or di anochi. Pa pa mas informashon bishitá http://www.facebook.com/5somewherecuracao i sigui @5somewherecuracao.

About the Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort

Located in the heart of historic Willemstad, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort offers 237 guest rooms designed with a combination of contemporary Caribbean flavor and modern European sophistication. The resort, which opened in 2009, is home to the 1,500 square-foot Wind Creek Carnival Casino and the Infinity Beach Club, which features an elevated beach experience complete with natural ocean water, white sand, palm trees and sweeping ocean views. The Resort boasts two restaurants, a buffet restaurant and a restaurant at the beach, Starbucks, a 24-hour fitness center, a spa facility including spa cabanas, a PADI 5-Star Dive shop, and private parking. Adjacent to the resort is the Rif Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, home to the Renaissance Mall & Rif Fort, which features a host of upscale shopping, dining and entertainment options. Moreover, within walking distance there are numerous and a great variety of eateries, terraces, historical sites, and street art. On-site conference and events facilities include a ballroom, an Atrium, a foyer and two board rooms. For more information or reservations, call (888) 778-4722 or visit www.RenaissanceCuraçao.com.

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe’s gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort , Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort, WindCreekCasino.com as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. For more information, visit: https://windcreekhospitality.com/.