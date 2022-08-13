PROMÉ MINISTER GILMAR PISAS A REUNÍ KU REPRESENTANTENAN DI EAGLE LNG

Willemstad – Promé Minister sr. Gilmar Pisas a reuní ku e representantenan di Eagle LNG dia 10 di ougùstùs 2022 na Fòrti.

E delegashon di Eagle LNG tabata konsistí di sr. Sean Lalani (CEO of Eagle LNG), sr. Jeff Bell (Managing Director of the Energy and Minerals Group) i sr. Filipe Pinto (VP Business Development for Eagle LNG).

E Kònsùl General di Merka sra. Margareth Bond a kompañá e grupo.

Durante di reunion aki e representantnan di Eagle LNG a duna Promé Minister sr. Pisas un resumen riba e status di e proyekto ku nan ke kuminsá na Kòrsou.

E kompania di Eagle LNG ta interesá pa promové un fuente di energia alternativa (LNG: Liquefied Natural Gas) pa nos komunidat. Na momentu ku hasi uso di e komustibel limpi aki pa nos komunidat, lo bai tin hopi benifisio pa nos sistema ambiental, nos lo probechá di un energia mas rendabel, kual lo yuda na baha e gastunan di energia, ku lo ta bai ta mas efisiente i konfiabel, i tambe e lo krea mas oportunidat pa kreashon di mas kupo di trabou.

Esaki por yuda nos Pais i nos ekonomia pa rekuperá di e impakto devastador ku nos a eksperensiá di COVID-19.

E kompania di Eagle LNG ke hasi un kompromiso aki ku nos komunidat pa bini ku un solushon ku lo benifiá nos sigur.

Promé Minister sr. Pisas a keda masha kontentu ku tur loke e la risibí na informashon i a informá e representantenan di Eagle LNG ku Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta sostené e proyekto aki.