SER adviseert over voorgenomen extra 10%-korting op uitkeringen AOV en AWW aan niet-ingezetenen

Willemstad, 16 augustus 2022 – De SER heeft een advies uitgebracht aan de Minister van Sociale Ontwikkeling, Arbeid en Welzijn (SOAW) inzake het voorstel een extra korting van 10% toe te passen op de uitkeringen die krachtens de Landsverordening Algemene Ouderdomsverzekering (AOV) en de Landsverordening Algemene Weduwen- en wezenverzekering (AWW) worden uitgekeerd aan niet-ingezetenen van Curaçao. De maatregel volgt op de al geruime tijd bestaande eerdere streven van de regering om de uitbetaling van het ouderdomspensioen en het weduwen- en wezenpensioen veilig te stellen vanwege de oplopende tekorten van deze sociale fondsen.

Niet-ingezetenen hebben in 2017 al te maken gehad met een korting van 10% op hun AOV- en AWW-uitkeringen. Deze eerste korting werd toen onderbouwd met het argument dat niet-ingezetenen met bijna 30% minder bijdragen aan de lokale economie vergeleken met ingezetenen aangezien zij niet bijdragen aan de Algemene Fonds bijzondere ziektekosten (AVBZ), de omzetbelasting (OB) of de Bruto Toegevoegde Waarde (BTW) van het land.

Met het voorstel een tweede korting van 10% toe te passen wordt getracht de AOV- en AWW-fondsen in evenwicht te brengen zonder dat dit in de praktijk hoeft te leiden tot verhoging van de Landsbijdrage aan het fonds.

SER ta konsehá riba e proposishon di lei pa un redukshon adishonal di 10% riba e Lei di AOV i AWW pa personanan no-residente.

Willemstad, 16 ougùstùs 2022 – SER a saka un konseho pa e Minister di Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar (SOAW) tokante e proposishon pa apliká un deskuento adishonal di 10% riba e pagonan ku segun e ordenansa di Penshun di behes (AOV) i esun di Penshun di biuda i wérfano (AWW), ta wòrdu paga na no-residentenan di Kòrsou.

E medida aki ta un kontinuashon di e esfuersonan ku pa basta tempu Gobièrnu ta bin ta hasi, pa garantisá e pagonan di penshun di behes i tambe e pagonan di penshun di e biuda i wèrfanonan pa motibu di e eskases kresiente di e fondonan sosial.

E no-residentenan a haña nan kaba di tin aber na aña 2017 ku un deskuento di 10% riba nan penshun di behes i tambe riba e penshun di biuda i wérfano. E argumento di e promé deskuento aki tabata e tempu ei, ku e no-residentenan ta kontribuí ku ménos ku 30% na e ekonomia lokal kompará ku e residentenan. Esaki pasombra nan no ta kontribuí na e fondonan Lei di Labizjan (AVBZ), Impuesto di benta (OB) òf e Balor agregá brutu (BTW) di e pais.

Ku e proposishon pa e di dos deskuento Gobièrnu lo purba trese e fondonan di penshun di behes i esun di e penshun pa biuda i wérfano den balansa, sin ku den práktika esaki lo mester nifiká un subida di e kontribushon di e pais na e fondo.

SER advises on proposed additional 10% reduction of AOV and AWW benefits to non-residents

Willemstad, August 16, 2022 – The SER has issued an advice to the Minister of Social Development, Labor, and Welfare (SOAW) regarding the proposal to apply an additional reduction of 10% on benefits paid under the National Ordinance General Old Age Insurance (AOV) and the National Ordinance General Widows and Orphans Insurance (AWW) which are being paid to non-residents of Curaçao. The proposed measure is a result of the government’s long-standing efforts to secure the payment of old-age pensions and widows’ and orphans’ benefits in spite of the increasing deficits of these social funds.

In 2017, non-residents already had to deal with a 10% reduction of their AOV and AWW benefits. By then, the justification of this reduction was that non-residents contribute almost 30% less to the local economy compared to residents by not contributing to the General Fund for Special Medical Expenses (AVBZ), nor to the turnover tax (OB) or the Gross Added Value (VAT) of the country. With the proposed measure to again apply a reduction of 10%, an attempt is made to balance the AOV and AWW funds without increasing the National Contribution to the fund.