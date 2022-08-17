Young professionals lokal ta trese promé festival internashonal di inovashon na Korsou 

Dia 22 di òktober próksimo Kòrsou lo eksperensiá e promé festival di inovashon ku lo tuma lugá na Landhuis Chobolobo. Kolektivo Festival lo trese huntu ekspertonan lokal i internashonal di teknologia, entrepenùrnan, ‘change makers’, kunukeronan i studiantenan. Proveéndo un oportunidat pa interkambiá ideanan riba e tereno di impakto sosial, teknologia i tereno di entreprenùr.

Kyara Wanga, representante di e evento: “Nos a disidi di organisá Kolektivo Festival pa trese huntu nos komunidat lokal i internashonal ku tin un konekshon ku nos isla, pa por wordu inspirá i ta parti di e dialogo pa mehorá Korsou.”

Kolektivo Festival lo transformá Landhuis Chobolobo den dos área di podio, un galeria di arte NFT, un área di zèn, bendedónan lokal, dushi kuminda i kos di bebe, i asina hopi mas. E fundado di Kolektivo, Luuk Weber: “Ku aktualmente 14 oradó konfirmá, riba tereno di desaroyo di komunidat, e tereno di entreprenùr, desaroyo regenerativo, finansa regenerativo i kreatividat, nos ta spera di stimulá nos ekonomiá lokal pa trese mas inovashon pa Korsou. Nos a diseñá e festival pa ta un lugá kaminda dialogonan positivo por tuma luga, pero tambe ‘networking’ i kaminda por bin ku ideanan nobo pa nos isla. Aktualmente nos ta buskando mas spònser i boluntario, i nos tin algun lugá ainda pa oradó i pa ekshibí.” Na final di e festival lo bo sa kon pa apliká teknologianan nobo i modelonan komo palanka pa impaktá komunidatnan lokal i internashonal positivamente.

Bo por haña bo karchi awor pa solamente ANG 25 online na Caribbean Ticketshop, òf na Mensing’s Caminada, Van den Tweel Supermarkets i e 31 sitionan di Tu y Yo.

Lokale young professionals organiseren eerste internationale innovatie festival

Op 22 oktober zal de eerste editie van het nieuwe innovatie festival “Kolektivo Festival” te Landhuis Chobolobo plaatsvinden. Het festival zal zowel lokale als internationale technologie experts, ondernemers, changemakers, landbouwers, studenten en scholieren bijeen brengen om ideeën op het vlak van sociale impact, technologie en ondernemerschap uit te wisselen.

Woordvoerster Kyara Wanga over het evenement: “We hebben besloten Kolektivo Festival te organiseren om de lokale en internationale gemeenschap met binding met ons island bijeen te brengen.

Kolektivo Festival zal Landhuis Chobolobo transformeren in 2 podiums, een NFT galerij, zen-ruimte en daarnaast biedt het ruimte voor lokale standhouders, drankjes, overheerlijke hapjes en veel meer. Oprichter van Kolektivo, Luuk Weber: “Met de 14 reeds bevestigde sprekers over het ontwikkelen van de lokale gemeenschap, ondernemerschap, regeneratieve ontwikkeling en financiën, maar ook creativiteit hopen we de lokale economie te stimuleren en meer innovatie naar het eiland te brengen. Het festival is zodanig ontwikkeld om positieve discussies, rondetafelgesprekken, netwerken en nieuwe ideeën over Curaçao te faciliteren. We kunnen nog steeds hulp gebruiken met sponsoren en vrijwilligers, daarnaast zijn we ook op zoek naar additionele sprekers en standhouders.

Aan het einde van het festival weet de bezoeker hoe nieuwe technologieën en modellen toe te passen om zowel de lokale als de internationale gemeenschap middels innovatie positief te beïnvloeden.

Kaarten zijn voor slechts ANG 25 online verkrijgbaar bij Caribbean Ticketshop, Mensing’s Caminada, Van den Tweel Supermarkets, of een van de 31 locaties van Tu y Yo.

Local young professionals to organize first international innovation festival

On the 22nd of October, the first innovation festival Curaçao has ever seen takes place at Landhuis Chobolobo. Kolektivo Festival brings together local and international technology experts, entrepreneurs, change-makers, farmers, university and high school students. Providing an opportunity to exchange ideas in the field of social impact, technology and entrepreneurship.

Spokeswoman Kyara Wanga about the event: “We decided to organize Kolektivo Festival to bring together everyone within the local and international community with relations to our island, who is ready to be inspired and want to be part of changing Curaçao for the better.

Kolektivo Festival will transform Landhuis Chobolobo into 2 stage areas, an NFT art gallery, a zen area, and on top of that, there will be local vendors, drinks, delicious food and so much more. Founder of Kolektivo, Luuk Weber: “With already 14 confirmed speakers on community development, entrepreneurship, regenerative development, regenerative finance, and creativity, we hope to stimulate the local economy and to bring more innovation to our island. We’ve designed the festival to be a place for positive discussions, round tables, networking opportunities and a place to come up with new ideas for our island. We can use some more help with sponsors and volunteers, and are also looking for additional speakers and exhibitors.”

At the end of the festival, you will know how to leverage new technologies and models to positively impact the local and international community.

Tickets are for sale for just ANG 25,- online at Caribbean Ticketshop, or at Mensing’s Caminada, Van den Tweel Supermarkets, and the 31 locations of Tu y Yo.