CHATA ta organisá Health & Wellness Task Force Konseptonan pruebá pa proposishon di práktikanan kreativo di salú i bienestar

Willemstad, 25 di ougùstùs 2022 – Djamars, CHATA, e asosashon representando interes di mas ku 250 miembro den sektor di hospitalidat i turismo, a organisá e promé reunion di e asina yamá CHATA Health & Wellness Taskforce, esta pues e taskforce di salú i bienestar. E seshon aki a tuma lugá na miembro di CHATA The Space Curaçao, ku presentashonnan di sra. Suzy Camelia-Römer i sr. Rudolf de Wit di Kòrsou Salú i tambe eksperto i coach internashonal di salú i bienestar, sr. Lazlo Puzcko di Health Tourism Worldwide, kende ta bishitá Kòrsou e siman aki i a biaha direktamente for di Hongaria, Budapest.

E mainta a kuminsá ku un ehersisio di rosea relahante, proveé pa The Space Curaçao. Seguidamente e Direktor di Maneho di CHATA, sra. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas a yama bonbiní na tur presente. El a enfatisá ku Kòrsou tin hopi di ofresé riba tereno di salú i bienestar i ku esaki ta trese varios oportinidat i ta un ‘unique selling point’ pa Kòrsou.

Sra. Suzy Camelia-Römer a presentá un stratégia pa desaroyá Kòrsou komo un destinashon di salú i bienestar i a kuminsá kompartiendo un bista di e merkado global ekstensivo. For di kuido personal i beyesa, te na salú mental i e varios oportunidatnan ku esaki te trese. Elaborando riba e stratégia pa desaroyo di un destinashon di salú i bienestar, el a kompartí ku un struktura regulatorio mester keda implementá pa gobiernu den e kuadro aki, fasilitando entre otro práktikanan no-medisinal di salú i bienestar, praktikanan medisinal tradishonal, komplementario i integral basá riba WHO, kalidat di servisio di salu i bienestar, lokalidatnan speshal i insentivanan ekonómiko. Komo parti di e proseso pa definí e strategianan, un análisis di SWOT profeshonal a keda kompletá pa determiná plannan di akshon pa keda implementá. Mas aleu, el a kompartí algun faktor krítiko pa éksito di desaroyo di Kòrsou komo un destinashon di salú i bienestar, etre otro: partisipantenan ku ta radia un un estilo di bida salú i aktitut di servisio, edukashon i treinen kontinuo pa empleadonan den sektor di salú i bienestar i un koperashon stratégiko entre stakeholders i gobièrnu.

Seguidamente, sr. Rudolf de Wit a papia di e desaroyo di salú i bienestar na Kòrsou i e historia tras di e konekshon ku , ya ku aparentemente Kòrsou su number a bini di esnan ku e deskubri’é ku a yam’e “e isla di kura kurason (curar & curazon), ya ku esklabonan di Afrika a kura milagrosamente. Tambe el a elaborá riba plannan di akshon derivá di e estudio di strategia kondusí pa Kòrsou Salú. El a kompartí dies tendensia di salú i bienestar den 2022, manera baño di tera, salú i bienestar digital i e ‘Metaverse’, entre algun mas. Mas aleu, el a kompartí varios ehèmpel lokal konkreto di plannan di akshon ku ta varia for di e hardin di yerba sanatorio na Dinah veeris te na kultivá i kushiná super foods lokal i asta e bida marítimo. El a finalisá kompartiendo ku pa nos prepará pa futuro nos mester konsiderá e realidat despues di covid, mehorá nos sistema imunológiko, konsiderá programanan di detox i realidatnan virtual i tambe un Curaçao wellness app.

Despues di un pousa kòrtiku, kaminda partisipantenan por a disfrutá di awa filtrá ku sabor natural i un shòt saludabel di wòrtel den hardin, e mahinta a kontinuá ku un presentashon final di sr. Lazlo Puzcko di Health Tourism Worldwide. Su presentashon inspirativo a enfoká riba kon pa pensa di afo bin aden, kreativo i práktiko pa introdusí práktikanan i produkto di salú i bienestar aksesibel i faktibel den negoshi. Biahamentu despues di covid a transformá i terminologíanan manera revenge spending & travel i flight shaming awor ta un realidat. Hende ta eksperensiando ansiedat di salú i biaheronan ta buska eksperensianan úniko pa redusí nan strès i krea felisidat genuino; e asina yamá ‘self-gifting’. Na lugá di enfoká riba espanshon di bida, hende awor ta enfoká riba espanshon i kalidat di salú i bienestar. Esaki ta krea un kambio den e demanda i motivashon pa loke ta trata turismo di salú i bienestar i su servisionan. El a elaborá riba e benefisionan di un stratégia blue ocean, kompará ku red ocean i a kompartí varios direkshonnan di negoshi ora ta introdusí un produkto di salú i bienestar. Esaki konsiderando e diferente nivelnan di partisipashon i enfatisando e importansia di determiná e enfoke di negoshi: un kantidat haltu di bishitante o un bishitante ku ta gasta mas. Desishonnan komersial konsiente ta importante den desaroyo di e merkado aki.

Mas aleu, den preparashon pa su bishita na Kòrsou, sr. Puzcko a traha huntu ku The Space Curaçao riba un estudio di e organisashon i a presentá e resultadonan i konklushon durante e seshon. El a amplia riba e kompania su rekursonan i a kompartí ehèmpelnan konkreto kon pa usa esakinan i transoformá i apliká nan den práktika. Tambe el a proveé konsiderashonnan konkreto pa desaroyo tangibel pa e organisashon. E punto di enseñansa mas importante ta pa implementa stratégianan ku un aserkamentu di pafo bin paden i tradusí un produckto o servisio den un loke e ta hasi pa e bishitante, teniendo kuenta pa e komplimentá i kumpli ku e deseo di ‘self-gifting’ di e bishitante.

E seshon interaktivo a konkluí ku un tiki te di yerba i un pasaboka saludabel, mientras partisipantenan tabatin e oportunidat pa hasi pregunta direktamente relatá na nan organisashon i por a diskutí oportunidatnan di business coaching personalmente ku sr. Puzcko, i asina agregá balor i mehorá nan produkto i proposishonnan di salú i bienestar.

Un danki speshal ta bai na e partnernan ku a yuda hasi e promé CHATA Health & Wellness Task Force un éksito: Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou i The Space Curaçao.

CHATA ta kontentu di por sigui traha ku tur partner i stakeholders i sigui marka pasonan dilanti pa establesé e merkado di salú i bienestar pa Kòrsou. Pa mas informashon bishita CHATA su wepsait www.chata.org

CHATA organizes Health & Wellness Task Force

Proven concepts for creative wellness practice propositions

Willemstad, 25 August 2022 – Tuesday, CHATA, the association representing over 250 members in the tourism and hospitality sector, organized the first meeting for the CHATA Health & Wellness Task Force. The session took place at CHATA member, The Space Curaçao, with presentations by Mrs. Suzy Camelia-Römer and Mr. Rudolf de Wit from Kòrsou Salú, as well as international Health & Wellness Coach and Expert, Mr. Lazlo Puzcko from Health Tourism Worldwide, who visits Curacao this week and traveled all the way from Hungary, Budapest.

The morning started with a relaxing guided breathwork exercise provided by The Space Curaçao. Followed by CHATA’s Managing Director, Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas, who welcomed the participants, as she emphasized that Curaçao has much to offer in terms of health & wellness and that this niche market is a unique opportunity and selling point for Curaçao.

Mrs. Suzy Camelia-Römer presented a strategy to develop Curaçao as a wellness destination and started by providing an overview of the extensive global wellness market, varying from personal care & beauty to mental wellness and the various opportunities this provides. Elaborating on the strategy for the development of a wellness destination, she shared that a regulatory framework by the Government needs to be established in this regard, facilitating among others non-medical wellness practices, traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine practices based on the WHO, quality assurance wellness services, locations and wellness lifestyle real estate and economic incentives. As part of the process to define the grand strategies, a professional SWOT analysis has been done to determine the action plans to be implemented. Furthermore, she shared some critical success factors to develop Curaçao as a wellness destination, such as participants radiating a wellness lifestyle and service attitude, continuing education and training for wellness employees and a strategic alliance between stakeholders and the government.

Secondly, Mr. Rudolf de Wit spoke about the development of wellness in Curaçao, the history behind the connection with wellness, as where its seems that Curacao was given this name as the re-discoverers called the island the curing heart (Curar & Curazon) as enslaved people from Africa seemed to be cured miraculously. He also elaborated on the action plans from the strategic study done by Kòrsou Salú. He shared ten wellness trends for 2022, such as soil-bathing, digital health and the Metaverse, among others. Furthermore, he discussed various action plans for retreats by sharing some key examples here on Curaçao, varying from the herb garden of healing plants at Dinah Veeris, to cultivation and cooking of local super foods and even marine life. He finalized by stating that to prepare for the future, we must consider the post-covid reality, to boost our immune systems, detox programs, virtual reality and a Curaçao wellness app.

After a short break, during which the participants enjoyed filtered infused water and carrot health shots in the garden, the morning continued with a final presentation by Mr. Lazlo Puzcko from Health Tourism Worldwide. His inspiring presentation focused on how to think outside-in, creatively and practically to introduce accessible and feasible wellness business practices and products. Post-covid traveling has transformed and terms such as ‘revenge spending and travel’ and ‘flight shaming’ are a reality. People are experiencing health anxiety and travelers are looking for unique experiences to reduce stress and create genuine happiness, also known as ‘self-gifting’. Instead of focusing on their life span, people are now focusing on their health span and quality, creating a shift in demand and motivation regarding health tourism and services. He elaborated on the benefits of a blue ocean strategy versus a red ocean strategy and shared the various business directions when introducing a wellness product, taking the different wellness engagement levels into consideration, and stating that it is important to determine your business focus: a high number of guests or a high spending per guest. Making conscious commercial decisions is key in the development of this niche market.

Furthermore, in preparation for his visit to Curaçao, Mr. Puzcko worked closely with The Space Curaçao, on a case study, and presented the findings and conclusions during the session. He discussed the business recourses and shared concrete examples on how they can use their assets and transform them into applications and provided some tangible development considerations for the organization. Key learning here is to strategize with an outside-in approach, translating a product or service into what it delivers to the guest and if it complements and fulfills the desire of the guests for self-gifting.

The interactive session concluded with some herbal tea and healthy snacks, as the participants had the opportunity to ask questions directly related to their organizations and personally discuss business coaching opportunities with mr. Puzcko, adding value and improving their wellness products proposition.

A special thank you to the partners who helped make this first CHATA Health & Wellness Task Force a success: Curaçao Tourist Board and The Space Curaçao.

CHATA looks forward to continue working with all partners and stakeholders and making strides forward in establishing this valuable niche market for Curaçao. For more information visit CHATA’s website www.chata.org