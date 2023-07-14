Curaçao announces non-stop service from Atlanta with Delta Airlines starting December

WILLEMSTAD- July 14, 2023 – Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), in collaboration with its partners, Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) and the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) are thrilled to announce the launch of non-stop service from Atlanta to Curaçao with Delta Airlines, commencing on December 16, 2023. This new route comes as a response to the growing demand from the US market, opening exciting opportunities for tourism and strengthening the connection between the two destinations.

The direct service between Atlanta and Curaçao represents a significant milestone in the partnership between Curaçao and Delta Airlines. The decision to introduce this year-round service was confirmed by Delta Airlines on Friday July 14th, solidifying their commitment to enhance accessibility and provide an exceptional travel experience for passengers. The new Saturday-only flights will be operated by a state-of-the-art Boeing 737-800 aircraft, featuring 16 first-class recliners, 36 extra-legroom Comfort+ seats, and 108 standard economy seats.

The inception of this direct route stems from the productive discussions initiated by the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje and CTB during a business trip to Atlanta a year ago. Leveraging the successful collaboration with the Atlanta Braves to promote Curaçao through sports, the partnership has yielded remarkable outcomes. This new flight will serve as a gateway for more Americans to explore the vibrant island of Curaçao, with its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking beaches, and unparalleled hospitality.

Minister Cijntje expressed his pride in achieving this significant milestone, stating, “We are proud of this achievement that has been in the works for over a year after our visit in Atlanta, which matched perfectly within our strategy of growing the US for the upcoming years. Delta Airlines will contribute to the product offering we have on the island. We are extremely happy to have Delta Airlines as a partner.”

“We are pleased with Delta Airline’s announcement of non-stop ATL-CUR service starting Saturday, December 16, 2023. The addition of Atlanta as a gateway to our route network compliments our efforts as a destination to further grow and diversify the US market,” said Jonny Andersen, CEO Curaçao Airport Partners.

Passengers eager to experience the beauty of Curaçao can start booking their flights this weekend. The convenience of this direct service will undoubtedly enhance travel options and further strengthen the ties between Atlanta and Curaçao. Additionally, the direct service from Atlanta to Curaçao will not only benefit the US market but also provide an exciting new vacation destination for the local community. The opportunity to travel to Atlanta will offer a new dimension to the travel options available to the residents of Curaçao.

