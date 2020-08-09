CHATA ta prepará pa nan reunion di membresia. / CHATA Prepares for their Membership Meeting

CHATA ta prepará pa nan reunion di membresia.

Willemstad, 10 di ougùstùs 2020 – Tur kuartal CHATA ta organisá su reunion di membresia ku e meta pa informá tur miembro riba ultimo desaroyonan den sektor. Ta importante pa komuniká efektivamente ku tur miembro i duna nan e oportunidat pa vosiverá nan opinion i preokupashonnan, speshalmente mirando e sirkunstansianan ku nos isla ta enfrentá.

E reunion di membresia lo tuma luga djamars, 18 di ougùstùs 2020, kaminda represente di Ulanda pa Kòrsou, Aruba i St. Maarten, Ministerio di Asuntunan Interino i Relashonnan den Reino, Sr. Erwin Arkenbout, huntu ku Kòrsou su Minister di Desaroyo Ekonomiko, Sr. Steven Martina i tambe Presidente i CEO di CHATA, Sr. Miles Mercera lo duna un presentashon i hiba un kombersashon tokante rekuperashon ekonomiko.

Komo ku e pandemia global tabatin un impakto grandi riba Kòrsou su ekonomia, e enfoke di e reunion di membresia aki ta riba rekuperashon ekonomiko. E pandemia a trese varios konsekuensia pa Kòrsou su situashon finansiero, sosial i ekonomiko. Aunke e lo permanesé pa tempu indefiní, ekonomia mester haña un manera pa sigui move pa dilanti i sigui krese apesar di tur kos.

CHATA ta spera di por yama tur su miembronan invitá bonbiní na e reunion di membresia pa asina dialogá riba e futuro di Kòrsou su ekonomia i kon pa sigui pa dilanti.

CHATA Prepares for their Membership Meeting

Willemstad, August 10, 2020 – Every quarter, CHATA organizes its Membership Meeting with the intention to inform all members regarding the recent developments within the sector. It is important to communicate effectively with all members and give them the opportunity to voice their opinions and concerns, especially now given the circumstances our island is facing.

The Membership Meeting will take place on Tuesday August 18, 2020, where the representative of the Netherlands in Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten, Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations, Mr. Erwin Arkenbout will be joining Curaçao’s Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Steven Martina and CHATA President and CEO, Mr. Miles Mercera for a presentation and conversation about Economic Recovery.

The focus of this Membership Meeting is to talk about economic recovery, since the global pandemic had a major impact on Curaçao’s economy. This led to several consequences regarding Curaçao’s financial, social and economic situation. Although the pandemic is still indefinitely ongoing, the economy must find a way to keep moving forward and keep growing amidst everything.

CHATA is looking forward to welcoming all invited guests to the Membership Meeting to discuss the future of Curaçao’s economy and how to move forward.