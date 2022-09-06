Latest:

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

KPSM cadets learn about mental health from MHF  

REDAKSHON

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

              Philipsburg, Monday September 5th, 2022

 

Cadets of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM received a presentation on Friday, September 2, about the operations and healthcare resources of the Mental Health Foundation (MHF), the country’s mental health status, and collaborating with stakeholders to mitigate stigma of Mental health.  

Clinical Psychologist and MHF Clinic Coordinator Tameka Lambert, registered nurse and case manager Dione Trustfull, and psychologist and education and prevention officer Emmalexis Velasquez made the presentation to the cadets. 

To keep the session interactive, there were role-playing scenarios that allowed the cadets to put the information they received into practice. This activity was well received and executed with great enthusiasm.

KPSM requested this session with MHF as part of the cadets’ training particularly to tackle recognizing and responding to disturbances caused by persons with possible mental health issues. 

The KPSM management team expresses its gratitude to MHF and, in particular, the three professionals who give their time and attention to the recruits. 

 

