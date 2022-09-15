Ougùstùs 2022 a registrá 10% kresementu den kantidat di turista di estadia kompará ku ougùstùs 2019 esta promé ku pandemia

WILLEMSTAD – 14 di sèptèmber 2022 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un kantidat di 42.633 turista di estadia pa luna di ougùstùs. Ku e kantidat aki, luna di ougùstùs 2022 a registrá 10% kresementu kompará ku ougùstùs 2019 esta promé ku pandemia, na momentu ku un kantidat di 38.933 turista di estadia a keda risibí. Kòrsou ta konta ku un tremendo prestashon di e 3 merkadonan prinsipal esta; Hulanda, Estádos Unídos i Colombia. E 3 merkadonan aki huntu ta responsabel pa 70% di tur turista di estadia ku a bishitá Kòrsou durante ougùstùs 2022.

Na ougùstùs, un kantidat di 22.938 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou for di Europa. For di Hulanda nos a risibí 18.877 turista, 1.426 for di Alemania i 749 for di Bèlgika. Informashon kompilá for di e karchinan di imigrashon ta mustra ku turistanan europeo a keda un averahe di 11.4 anochi na luna di ougùstùs 2022. Miéntras na ougùstùs 2019 e averahe tabata 10 anochi. Di e turistanan europeo, 59% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo) na luna di ougùstùs.

For di e region di Nort Amérika un kantidat di 9.380 turista a bishitá Kòrsou. Di e kantidat aki, un total di 8.927 a bini for di Estádos Unídos na ougùstùs 2022. Esaki ta un kantidat rèkert di turista di estadia prosedente for di Estádos Unídos pa di tres luna konsekutivo. Awor Kòrsou ta ofresé un variedat di ‘US branded resort hotels’ lokual ta kosechando su frutanan espesialmente pa merkado di Estádos Unídos. Di e turistanan merikano 79% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’. E turistanan aki a keda un averahe di 6.3 anochi miéntras e mesun luna na 2019 turistanan prosedente di Estádos Unídos a keda 5.9 anochi.

For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 6.546 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. Di e turistanan for di Sur Amérika, 2.156 tabata prosedente di Colombia miéntras 1.057 tabata prosedente di Brazil. E buelonan charter for di Quito kual a inisiá den e último siman di yüli a resultá eksitoso pa nos destinashon. Un total di 1.162 turista di estadia a keda risibí na luna di ougùstùs for di Ecuador. For di region di Sur Amérika turistanan a keda un averahe di 6 anochi na luna di ougùstùs lokual ta ménos kompará ku ougùstùs 2019 na momentu ku e averahe di anochi tabata 6.6. Di e turistanan ku a bishitá Kòrsou for di Sur Amérika, 57% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’. For di region Karibe un total di 2.654 turista di estadia a keda risibí na ougùstùs. Mayoria di e turistanan aki ta prosedente di e paisnan di Karibe Hulandes.

Na luna di ougùstùs un total di 8 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 26.361 turista krusero.

Sifranan yanüari te ku ougùstùs 2022

Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá ku Kòrsou a risibí un kantidat total di 318.432 turista di estadia durante e promé 8 lunanan di aña 2022. Na 2019 e kantidat registrá durante e mesun periodo tabata 313.954. Kual ta un kresementu leve di 1%. Basá riba e informashon aki CTB por anunsiá ku orguyo ku e sifranan di turismo di estadia ku nos tabata konosé promé ku pandemia a keda rekuperá kompletamente. Si e situashonnan aktual permanesé, Kòrsou lo yega na final di e aña aki na e kantidat total di turista di estadia realisá na aña 2019.

E gráfiko abou ta ilustrá e prestashon mensual di aña 2022 kompará ku 2019, kaminda por mira ku e prestashon mensual den kantidat di turista di estadia a kuminsá progresá for di luna di aprel di e aña aki.

Figure 1 Monthly Tourism Performance 2022 compared to 2019

August 2022 achieved 10% increase of the pre-pandemic arrivals of August 2019

WILLEMSTAD – September 14, 2021 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 42,633 stayover visitor arrivals for the month of August. With these arrivals, August 2022 achieved 10% increase of the pre-pandemic arrivals of August 2019, when we welcomed 38,933 stayover visitors. Curaçao is seeing a great performance from its top three main markets; The Netherlands, United States of America and Colombia. The three countries are accountable for 70% of all stayover visitors who traveled to Curaçao in August 2022.

For August, there were 22,938 stayover visitors out of Europe. Eighteen thousand eight hundred seventy-seven (18,877) from the Netherlands, 1,426 from Germany and 749 from Belgium. Information gathered from the Immigration Cards show that European visitors stayed 11.4 nights on average in August 2022, while the average night spent in August 2019 was 10 nights. Of these European visitors, 59% stayed in resort hotels in August.

Out of the North American region, a total of 9,380 visitors are registered. From the USA, we welcomed 8,927 visitors in August. It is the third consecutive month that the Curaçao Tourist Board is seeing record breaking stayover arrivals from the US market. Curaçao now offers a greater pool of US branded resort hotels, which is reaping its benefit especially for the US market. Seventy-nine percent (79%) of the US visitors stayed in resort hotels. The average nights spent in Curaçao was 6.3, while the same month in 2019 US visitors spent 5.9 nights.

From the South American region, we welcomed 6,546 visitors. Two thousand one hundred fifty-six (2,156) from Colombia and 1,057 from Brazil. The scheduled charter flights out of Quito which commenced in the last week of July have been successful for the destination. A total of 1,162 stayover visitors were welcomed in August from Ecuador. From the South American region visitors stayed on average 6 nights in August, which is less compared to the visitors who travelled in August 2019 (6.6 nights). Fifty-seven percent (57%) of these South American visitors stayed in resort hotels.

Out of the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 2,654 stayover visitors in August, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 8 cruise ship calls and 26,361 cruise visitors for the month of August.

Year to Date: January through August 2022

The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 318,432 stayover visitor arrivals in the first eight months of the year 2022. In 2019 the stayover arrivals registered during the same period was 313,954. A slightly increase of 1%. With this information CTB proudly announce that pre-pandemic stayover arrivals have been fully recovered. It is with great pleasure that we will reach the overall arrivals realized in the year 2019 by end of this year if the circumstances remain as is. The chart below shows the monthly performance of 2022 compared to 2019 where it is shown that monthly arrivals took off positively as of April this year.