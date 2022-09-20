Minister Richardson paid courtesy visit by Consul General of the Republic of Haiti in Curaçao

Philipsburg – On Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson was paid a courtesy visit by the Consul General and Head of Mission of the Consulate General of the Republic of Haiti in Curaçao, Ms. Natalie Fourcand. During the courtesy visit, Minister Richardson was informed of the services provided by the Consulate General of the Republic of Haiti based in Curaçao.

Representatives of the Consulate General travel to Sint Maarten every two to three months and provide various governmental services to Haitian nationals. These services include the processing of applications for new or renewed ID cards and passports, birth certificate or power of attorney requests, and letters to government departments when necessary. Minister Richardson was able to view a sample of Haiti’s new and improved identification card which also serves as an electoral card, and was also provided a document containing all the relevant information that is needed from the identification card holder.

Minister Richardson stated, “As Minister of Justice, I am very appreciative of the working relationship that has been forged with the Consulate General of the Republic of Haiti. There have been many instances where the Ministry required the cooperation of the Consulate and they ensured that what was agreed upon is what was executed in a professional manner. As such, I look forward to their continued cooperation.”

Consul General Fourcand stated, “I was honored to have had the opportunity to meet Sint Maarten’s Minister of Justice Ms. Anna E. Richardson, and be able to inform the Minister about different services provided by the Consulate General of the Republic of Haiti in Curaçao to the Haitian community. Throughout the year, Minister Richardson has been very supportive of the Haitian community and we are very thankful for her support. We look forward to her continued support.”