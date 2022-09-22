Kòrsou promové komo destinashon di gòlf durante dos gran torneo di gòlf na Alemania

WILLEMSTAD- 22 di sèptèmber 2022 – Resientemente, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a patrosiná e prestigioso torneonan di gòlf, PROject GOLFworld ProAm i VPV Bad Wörishofen Open, den e estado di Bavaria na Alemania. Mas ku 140 profeshonal i hungadó amatùr di gòlf a partisipá na e dos eventonan akí kombiná, durante kual Kòrsou a keda presentá na nan komo destinashon di gòlf.

CTB tabata presente na tur dos evento ku un tim ku a promové nos isla ku un bar di kòktel, brindando un variedat di kòktel trahá ku Blue Curaçao, i tambe a ofresé awa di lamunchi. Ademas a brinda oportunidat pa purba ròm den un ‘lounge area’ ku tabata den e tema Kòrsou. Tambe a rifa dos estadia di 5 dia na dos hotèl lokal pa 2 persona ku desayuno inkluí. Esakinan a bai komo premio na dos hungadó di gòlf durante un evento na e klup di gòlf Bad Wörishofen.

E aña akí Kòrsou ta e ‘destination partner’ ofisial di e Asosiashon Profeshonal di Gòlf di Bavaria (PGA Bavaria), i partner patrosinadó di “Race to Curaçao”. Esaki ta un seri di torneo di 9 evento di gòlf na Bavaria, kual lo resultá den e torneo final, esta e Blue Bay International ProAm, ku lo tuma lugá aki na Kòrsou di 13 pa 20 di novèmber próksimo.

Christoph Günther di PGA Bavaria ta kontentu i ansioso pa e torneo benidero na Kòrsou i ta bisa, “E Blue Bay International ProAm tabata den nos mente pa basta tempu, pasobra nos tabata hunga ántes den Curaçao Masters den un formato di ProAm, pero e evento ei a stòp basta aña pasá. Nos ta mashá kontentu di trese gòlf profeshonal bèk na e bunita isla akí den Karibe, i nos ta kere ku di e manera aki nos por sostené Kòrsou pa e krese bira un destinashon internashonal di gòlf.”

CTB ta mashá gradesido na PGA Bavaria pa e gran oportunidat akí pa “showcase” nos isla komo un destinashon di gòlf na hungadónan profeshonal i amatùr di golf. Meskos, CTB ta ekstendé su gratitut tambe na Avila Beach Hotel i Papagayo Beach Hotel pa nan sosten komo patrosinadó.

Curaçao promoted as golf destination during two major golf tournaments in Germany

WILLEMSTAD- September 22, 2022 – Recently, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) sponsored the prestigious golf tournaments of PROject GOLFworld ProAm and VPV Bad Wörishofen Open in the state of Bavaria, Germany. Over 140 golf professionals and amateur players participated in these two events combined, during which Curaçao was presented to them as a golf destination.

CTB was present during both events with a team that promoted our island with a cocktail bar offering a variety of Blue Curaçao cocktails and awa di lamunchi at hole 18, and also offered a rum tasting in a Curaçao branded lounge area. Furthermore, two 5-night stays at two local hotels for 2 persons including breakfast, were given as raffle prizes to two golfers during a dinner event at the golf club Bad Wörishofen.

This year Curaçao is the official destination partner of the Professional Golf Association of Bavaria (PGA Bavaria), and sponsoring partner of “Race to Curaçao”. This is a tournament series of 9 golf events in Bavaria, that will result in the final tournament, the Blue Bay International ProAm, which will take place here in Curaçao on November 13-20, 2022.

Christoph Günther of PGA Bavaria is excited about the upcoming tournament in Curaçao and says, “The Blue Bay International ProAm has been on our minds for quite some time, as we used to play the Curaçao Masters in a ProAm format, but the event died several years ago. We are extremely happy to bring professional golf back to this beautiful island in the Caribbean, and believe we can hereby support Curaçao in growing into an international golfing destination.”

CTB is very grateful to PGA Bavaria for this great opportunity to showcase the island of Curaçao as a golf destination to golf pros and amateur players. Likewise, CTB extends its gratitude to Avila Beach Hotel and Papagayo Beach Hotel for their kind sponsoring support.