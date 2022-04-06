Selebrashon buelo inougural di Jetair ruta Kòrsou – Sürnam

WILLEMSTAD- 5 di aprel 2022 – Jetair Caribbean a selebrá inisio di otro ruta mas, kual ta e konekshon entre Kòrsou i Sürnam. E buelo inougural aki ta marka inisio di e di seis destinashon di e aerolínea. Promé ku salida di e buelo rumbo pa Sürnam, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curacao Airport Holding (CAH) huntu ku e aerolínea a tene un resepshon na Aeropuerto Internashonal Hato pa selebrá e echo spesial aki. Durante di e selebrashon a hiba palabra, Minister Larmonie – Cecilia den representashon di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, Charles Cooper, Managing Director di Jetair Caribbean Antonio Ribeiro, CEO di Jetair Caribbean Robert Maas i Director of Air Service Marketing & Development na Curaçao Airport Partners, Peggy Croes.

Na salida di e buelo rumbo pa Paramaribo, Sürnam e avion a risibí e tradishonal saludo di awa. E ruta nobo di Jetair ta hasi posibel pa mas turista for di Sürnam bin eksperensiá e produkto úniko ku Kòrsou ta ofresé. Ademas, e konekshon nobo ku Jetair a inisiá ta brinda tambe mas opshon di biahe pa nos pueblo lokal. E buelo di Jetair lo ta un biaha pa siman riba djamars. E buelonan ta keda efektuá ku un Fokker 70 ku un kapasidat di 80 stul.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) i Curacao Airport Holding (CAH) ta felisitá Jetair ku nan destinashon nobo i ta deseá nan tur kos bon.

Celebrating Jetair’s inaugural flight on the

Curaçao – Suriname route

WILLEMSTAD — April 5, 2022 – Jetair Caribbean is celebrating the start of yet another new route—this time, between Curaçao and Suriname. The inaugural flight marked the opening of the sixth destination on the airline’s schedule. Leading up to the first departure to Suriname, the Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) and Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH), together with the airline, held a reception at the Curaçao International Airport to celebrate this special event. Speakers at the reception included Minister Larmonie-Cecilia representing the Minister of Economic Development Ruisandro Cijntje, as well as the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning Charles Cooper, Managing Director of Jetair Caribbean, Antonio Ribeiro, Jetair Caribbean CEO Robert Maas and Director of Air Service Marketing & Development at Curaçao Airport Partners, Peggy Croes.

At its departure to the city of Paramaribo, Suriname, the aircraft received the traditional water salute. This new Jetair route will allow for more tourists from Suriname to come and experience the unique product Curaçao has to offer, while at the same time expanding the travel options available to locals. Jetair will be operating this route once a week, on Tuesdays, with an 80-seat capacity Fokker 70.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) and Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) want to congratulate Jetair, wishing them all the best with this new destination.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

