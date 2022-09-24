Eco-Conscious Travelers Invited to Apply to be Earthonauts on Bonaire

The Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire is actively recruiting a crew of eco-minded individuals for its newly launched Earthonauts campaign. Equal parts volunteer opportunity and wide-eyed exploration, the program invites visitors to experience one of our planet’s last remaining untouched frontiers: Bonaire.

As the whole world looks toward space as the next trend in travel, this initiative was developed as a reminder that there are still places left to explore on our own planet – such as Bonaire.

To support this mission, Bonaire is targeting billionaire space tourists through an awareness campaign that invites the likes of Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos to put their astro-aspirations on hold and encourage people to focus on exploring Earth in a responsible way. Through highly-targeted media placements, these leaders in space tourism are being invited to join the inaugural Earthonauts mission by way of billboards outside of their private launch sites (Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic and SpaceX) and offices.

“We are using these very specific ad spaces to get the attention of some of the world’s most influential people who could help the campaign strike the right chord,” said Troy Dunn, Founder and President of Dunn&Co, Bonaire’s advertising agency of record. “All three of these billionaires have contributed to the Earth in their own ways and we’re asking them to bring that same energy to Bonaire. This is an invitation to experience the final frontier on our home planet.”