Konstrukshon último fase Quick Win Plan Zakito ta bai inisiá / Construction to start on final phase of the Zakito Quick Win Plan

Konstrukshon último fase Quick Win Plan Zakito ta bai inisiá

WILLEMSTAD- 12 di yanüari 2022 – Resientemente a tuma lugá firmamentu di e akuerdo pa konstrukshon di e último fase di e Quick Win Plan pa Zakito. E akuerdo a keda firmá pa Hugo Clarinda, direktor athunto di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) i Marcel Sterk, direktor di MNO Vervat Curaçao N.V. E firmamentu di e akuerdo a tuma lugá den presensia di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, Ruisandro Cijntje.

Den e temporada tras di lomba por a tuma nota ku a konstruí i drecha diferente fasilidat na e área di Koredor komo parti di e asina yamá Quick Win Plan pa Zakito. Den e último fase di e proyekto lo enfoká riba diferente fasilidat adishonal manera un área pa BBQ, markashon di un via pa baiskel, áreanan pa ehersisio den airu liber, fasilidatnan pa parker, un lokashon pa mucha hunga i un konekshon kòrtiku di kaminda na Koredor

Kordinashon di e proyekto, kual ta finansiá for di fondonan ku a keda fasilitá pa Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, ta den man di CTB. Supervishon di e konstrukshon ta na enkargo di Heren2 Caribbean. E planifikashon ta pa kuminsá ku konstrukshon na febrüari 2022. E trabounan ta programá pa keda finalisá den aproksimadamente 3 luna. Alabes ta trahando riba plannan pa durante 2022 sigui desaroyá e área di Zakito ku e intenshon pa hasi e eksperensia durante di e bishita na e área mas agradabel ainda, tantu pa nos hendenan lokal i tambe pa nos turistanan.

Construction to start on final phase of the Zakito Quick Win Plan

WILLEMSTAD- January 12, 2022 – The construction contract for the final phase of the Zakito Quick Win Plan was recently signed by Deputy Director of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Hugo Clarinda and MNO Vervat Curaçao N.V. Director, Marcel Sterk. Present at the signing was the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje.

In past months, the public has seen several new facilities rise at the Koredor area as part of the Zakito Quick Win Plan. This final phase will focus on several additional facilities, such as a BBQ area, bike lane markings, open-air exercise areas, parking facilities, a playground and a short road connection to Koredor.

The CTB has been tasked with coordinating the project, while its financing is provided by the Ministry of Economic Development. Heren2 Caribbean is in charge of supervising construction. Work is scheduled to start in February of 2022 and is planned to take approximately three months to complete. Plans are also being developed for further improvements to the Zakito area over the course of 2022, aimed at offering both local and international visitors to the area an even more enjoyable experience.

