September 24, 2022
GOBIERNU 

Prime Minister Jacobs with HE Mr. Ville Skinnari Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland and Prime Minister Pisas from Curaçao.

Government of Sint Maarten

On this day Prime Minister Jacobs presented on, “The Resolve to Act on Early Warnings for All,” a ministerial launch initiative for the implementation of climate adaptation.
