Prime Minister Jacobs with HE Mr. Ville Skinnari Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland and Prime Minister Pisas from Curaçao.
Government of Sint Maarten
Prime Minister Jacobs with HE Mr. Ville Skinnari Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland and Prime Minister Pisas from Curaçao.
On this day Prime Minister Jacobs presented on, “The Resolve to Act on Early Warnings for All,” a ministerial launch initiative for the implementation of climate adaptation.
You must log in to post a comment.