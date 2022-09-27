CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN WALKING DINNER 2022 A SA DI KONKISTÁ E KAYA KULINARIO DI PENSTRAAT DEBÍ NA BON ASISTENSHA

Willemstad, 26 di sèptèmber 2022 – E gran kantidat di hende alegre ku a partisipá na e CIBC FirstCaribbean Walking Dinner 2022 a sa di hala atenshon di esnan ku tabata trafiká riba kaya dia di e evento, i tabata prueba sufisiente di e éksito ku e evento tabatin. Un biaha mas CIBC FirstCaribbean a generá un bon kantidat di entrada ku lo bai pa Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds.

CIBC FirstCaribbean Walking Dinner ta e aktividat prinsipal na Kòrsou den un seri di aktividat ku ta forma parti di e di 11 edishon di CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure.

E partisipantenan di e ‘Walking Dinner’ a gosa di sukulento platonan prepará pa e shèfnan di Blues Restaurant Curaçao, Fish & Joy Bistro, OBaAr Brazilian Lounge, Sal the Kitchen i Soi95.

E kambio di lokalidat e aña aki ku restourantnan diferente for di e añanan anterior a hasi e evento di e aña aki, asta pa hendenan ku ya a partisipá den pasado, un anochi di deskubrimentu ku hopi sorpresa agradabel.

“Nos ta kontentu ku e partisipashon na nos CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner di e aña aki. Penstraat, nos bario bisiña a resultá di ta un esenario adekuá pa nos evento kulinario,” Timba Engelhardt, Country Head of CIBC FirstCaribbean pa Kòrsou a bisa.

El a gradisí e patrosinadó mayó NuCuraçao Windparken B.V. banda di Avila Beach Hotel, Blues Restaurant Curaçao, Fish & Joy Bistro, OBaAr Brazilian Lounge, Sal the Kitchen, Soi95, miembronan di staf di CIBC FirstCaribbean i tambe e partisipantenan.

“Nos ta spera di pronto entregá nos kontribushon na Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds manera ta nos tradishon,” el a añadí.

CIBC FirstCaribbean su Walk for the Cure ta selebrá su di 11 aniversario e aña aki i ta sigui sirbi e meta pa generá fondo pa kombatí kanser. E Walking Dinner a bira un evento úniko pa Kòrsou, debí na nos amor pa kuminda ku bon sabor ku ta disponibel aki riba nos isla. Esaki tabata e mihó forma pa tene un evento similar na esnan di añanan anterior, tumando na konsiderashon e senarionan di salú ku tabata na vigor durante di e último añanan, komo resultado di e pandemia di Covid-19, miéntras tòg partisipantenan por gosa di platonan sukulento prepará pa e mihó shèfnan.

Durante e último 10 añanan CIBC FirstCaribbean na Kòrsou a kontribuí riba un base kontinuo na Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds, komo muestra di apresio pa e trabou balioso ku nan ta hasi den e lucha kontra di kanser.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN WALKING DINNER 2022 CONQUERED THE CULINARY PENSTRAAT THANKS TO A GREAT PARTICIPATION

Willemstad, September 26, 2022 – The huge number of joyous people that participated in the CIBC FirstCaribbean Walking Dinner caught the eyes of many trafficking Penstraat on the evening of the event, and was proof of this year’s successful event that once again generated a generous amount that will be donated to the Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walking Dinner is the main activity of the Curaçao Branch, in a series of fundraising endeavors which are all part of the 11th edition of the CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure.

Participants of the Walking Dinner enjoyed succulent plates prepared by the chefs of Blues Restaurant Curaçao, Fish & Joy Bistro, OBaAr Brazilian Lounge, Sal the Kitchen and Soi95. This year’s change of location with different restaurants than last year, made the event, even for experienced visitors, a night of discoveries with many pleasant surprises.

“We are so pleased with the turnout at this year’s CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner. Our neighboring Penstraat area turned out to be the perfect setting for our culinary centerpiece,” said Timba Engelhardt, Country Head of CIBC FirstCaribbean in Curaçao

She thanked the main sponsor of the event among them, NuCuraçao Windparken B.V. but also Avila Beach Hotel, Blues Restaurant Curaçao, Fish & Joy Bistro, OBaAr Brazilian Lounge, Sal the Kitchen, Soi95, CIBC FirstCaribbean staff members and of course the participants.

“We look forward to soon handing over our contribution to Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds as has become our tradition,” she added.

The region’s largest cancer fundraiser, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, celebrates its 11th anniversary this year. The Walking Dinner became a unique Curaçao event, given the love for delicious tasting local food. A Walking Dinner was also a better-suited choice considering the prevailing public health scenario in Curaçao during these past few years, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, while still allowing participants to enjoy succulent dishes prepared by the best chefs.

During the last 10 years, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Curaçao Branch contributed steadfastly to Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds as a token of appreciation for the valuable work they do in this most important fight against cancer.