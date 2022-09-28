Koordinador residente interino di Nashonnan Uní di bishita di kortesia na SER

WILLEMSTAD, 28 di sèptèmber 2022 – E koordinador residente interino di Nashonnan Uní pa Karibe di abla ingles i ulandes, sr. Dennis Zulu, nativo di Zambia, awe mainta a hasi un bishita di kortesia na Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER). Ei e la interkambiá di idea i opinion ku e sekretariado tékniko di SER riba entre otro e ròl ku e órgano konsultivo aki ta hunga den duna kontenido na e ophetivonan di desaroyo sostenibel (Sustainable Development Goals, SDG’s) di Nashonnan Uní ku a ser priorisá pa Karibe abla ingles i hulandes, i kon su despacho lo por duna apoyo tékniko den e kuadro aki.

Sr. Zulu, e dianan aki ta na Kòrsou, pa presentá su mes ofisialmente i e lo firma un akuerdo di kooperashon ku gobièrnu di Kòrsou, mañan, djaweps 29 di sèptèmber 2022. Promé ku esei, e koordinador residente di Nashonnan Uní a konsiderá importante papia ku algun entidat di interes pa haña un bista mas kla kiko ta tumando lugá aktualmente riba tereno di implementashon di e ophetivonan di desaroyo sostenibel.

Komo koordinador residente interino di Nashonnan Uní, Sr. Zulu, ta dirigí e ekipo supregional di Nashonnan Uní, ku sede na Port of Spain, Trinidad i Tobago, i e ta e funshonario di mas altu den e sistema di desaroyo di Nashonnan Uní na nivel di paisnan individual. Den e kapasidat ei e ta traha den estrecho kolaborashon ku gobièrnunan nashonal, representando asina e interesnan i mandatonan di Nashonnan Uní. Hasiendo esaki e koordinador residente ta sòru pa diferente organismo di Nashonnan Uní uni pa por mehorá efisiensia i efikasia di nan aktividatnan operativo den e paisnan Karibeño di abla ingles i hulandes.

Riba e potrèt: Sr. Dennis Zulu (di dos di man drechi, pará), kompañá pa un miembro di su staf i e persona di kontakto di Kòrsou, huntu ku e personal tékniko di SER.

Waarnemend resident coördinator VN op beleefdheidsbezoek bij de SER

WILLEMSTAD, 28 september 2022 – De waarnemend resident coördinator van de Verenigde Naties (VN) voor de Engelstalige en Nederlandstalige Caribbean, de uit Zambia afkomstige Dennis Zulu, bracht vanochtend vergezeld door een lid van zijn staf en de lokale contactpersoon een beleefdheidsbezoek aan de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER). Daar wisselde hij van gedachten met het technische secretariaat van de SER over de rol van het adviescollege bij de vormgeving en nadere invulling van de VN-duurzame ontwikkelingsdoelen, de SDG’s, die prioritair zijn aangemerkt voor het Caribisch gebied en op welke wijze zijn kantoor daarbij technische ondersteuning zou kunnen bieden.

De heer Zulu is deze dagen op Curaçao in het kader van een officiële kennismaking en zal op donderdag 29 september 2022 een samenwerkingsovereenkomst tekenen met de Curaçaose regering. Voorafgaand daaraan achtte de waarnemend VN-resident coördinator het van belang om met enkele relevante stakeholders te spreken.

Als waarnemend VN-resident coördinator leidt dhr. Zulu het sub regionale team van de VN, dat gevestigd is in Port of Spain, Trinidad en Tobago, en is hij de hoogste ambtenaar van het ontwikkelingssysteem van de VN op landenniveau. In nauwe samenwerking met nationale regeringen behartigt hij de belangen en mandaten van het VN-systeem en kunnen zij daarbij rekenen op de steun en begeleiding van nagenoeg alle VN-organen. De resident coördinator streeft ernaar de verschillende VN-organen samen te brengen om de doelmatigheid en doeltreffendheid van de operationele activiteiten in de Engelssprekende en Nederlandssprekende Caribische landen te verbeteren.

Op de foto: de heer Dennis Zulu (tweede van rechts, staand) met zijn staflid en de lokale contactpersoon samen met de technische staf van de SER.

Acting resident coordinator UN on courtesy visit at SER Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD, Sept. 28, 2022 – The acting resident coordinator of the United Nations (UN) for the English-speaking and Dutch-speaking Caribbean, Mr. Dennis Zulu, a native of Zambia, together with his staff member and a local contact person paid a courtesy visit to the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao this morning. There, he exchanged views and ideas with the technical secretariat of the SER on the advisory board’s role in shaping and fleshing out the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the SDGs, which have been prioritized for the Caribbean, and how his office could provide technical support in this regard.

Mr. Zulu is in Curaçao these days as part of an official introduction and will sign a cooperation agreement with the government of Curaçao on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Prior to that, the acting UN Resident Coordinator deemed it important to speak with some relevant stakeholders.

As acting UN Resident Coordinator, Mr. Zulu leads the UN sub regional team, based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and is the senior official of the UN development system at the country level. Working closely with national governments, he represents the interests and mandates of the UN system, and in doing so, they can count on the support and guidance of virtually all UN agencies. The Resident Coordinator strives to bring the various UN bodies together to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of operational activities in the English-speaking and Dutch-speaking Caribbean countries.

Pictured: Mr. Dennis Zulu (second from right, standing) together with his staff member and a local contact person with the technical staff of SER Curaçao.