– Director di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), Tadzio Bervoets, a anuncia cu e lo bandona su cargo na fin di luna di september

Bervoets ta bandona su puesto como director di DCNA

Kralendijk

“Cu hopi duele na mi curason mi ta anuncia cu pa fin di september mi no lo renoba mi contract como Director di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance. Durante tres aña maraviyoso mi tabatin e oportunidad di dirigi e organisacion maraviyoso aki hunto cu e hunta di directiva y e miembronan di e ekipo mas dedica cu mi por a spera. Tambe mi lo sigui apoya e Network di DCNA y e organisacionnan miembro di DCNA miho cu mi por”, Bervoets a menciona. E lo regresa Sint Maarten, su pais natal.

Ta duel DCNA cu nan lo perde un colaborado experto y inspira cu baymento di Tadzio Bervoets, pero e organisacion no por haci nada otro cu respeta e decision personal aki. “ Nos kier gradici Tadzio di curason pa tur cos cu el a haci pa DCNA, su miembronan y naturalesa den Caribe”, segun presidente di DCNA, señora dr. mr. Hellen van der Wal, “ y nos kier desea Tadzio hopi suerte y exito cu su aventura nobonan. Nos ta sigur cu nos camindanan no lo separa y cu e colaboracion lo continua di un otro forma.

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ta un asociacion regional di organisacion di conservacion, cu ta inclui e parkenan nacional na e seis islanan di Caribe Hulandes (Aruba, Boneiro, Corsou, Saba, St. Eustatius y St. Maarten) y tin como meta apoya y fortalece naturalesa na e islanan.

Meta di DCNA ta proteha e recursonan biologico y ta promove desaroyo sostenibel di e recursonan natural di e islanan aki, tanto riba tera como den lama. Pa haci esaki, DCNA ta desaroyando fuente di financiacion sostenibel, como un fondo fiduciario, desaroyando capacidad a traves di tayer di capacitacion y promoviendo e naturalesa extremadamente bunita y unico, cu ta core desde selva tropical abundante te na e rifnan di coral y e seronan di santo blanco manera perla.

Photo from left: Former DCNA Director Tadzio Bervoets, Office Manager Emeray Martha-Neuman, Research and Communication Liaison Tineke van Bussel, Project Officer Dahlia Hassell and Office Assistant Judy Thode.

Bervoets verlaat directeurs functie bij DCNA

De directeur van de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) Tadzio Bervoets zal per eind september zijn functie neerleggen.

“Met pijn in mijn hart kondig ik aan dat ik mijn functie als directeur van de DCNA niet zal vernieuwen. Drie prachtige jaren heb ik de kans gehad om deze mooie organisatie te leiden met de meest toegewijde bestuurs- en teamleden waarop ik ooit had kunnen hopen. Ik zal het DCNA Netwerk en zijn lidorganisaties zo goed mogelijk blijven steunen”, aldus Bervoets. Hij keert terug naar zijn geboorteland Sint Maarten.

Het spijt de DCNA dat zij met het vertrek van Tadzio Bervoets een kundige en bevlogen medewerker zullen verliezen, maar de organisatie kan niet anders dan deze persoonlijke keuze te respecteren. “Wij willen Tadzio van harte bedanken voor alles wat hij voor de DCNA, haar leden en de natuur in het Caribisch gebied heeft gedaan,” aldus DCNA-voorzitter dr. mr. Hellen van der Wal, “en wij willen hem veel geluk en succes toewensen bij zijn nieuwe avonturen. We zijn er zeker van dat onze wegen zich niet scheiden en dat de samenwerking op een andere wijze wordt voortgezet.”

De Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) is een regionaal samenwerkingsverband van natuurbeschermingsorganisaties, waaronder de nationale parken op de zes eilanden van Nederland Caribisch gebied (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius en St. Maarten) en is opgezet ter ondersteuning van en versterking van de natuur op de eilanden.

Het doel van DCNA is het beschermen van de diverse biologische bronnen en het bevorderen van duurzame ontwikkeling van de natuur van deze eilanden, zowel op het land als op zee. Om dit te doen, ontwikkelt DCNA duurzame financieringsbronnen zoals een trustfonds, en werkt aan capaciteitsopbouw door middel van trainingen en workshops en het promoten van de prachtige mooie en unieke natuur, variërend van regenwouden tot koraalriffen en parelwitte zandduinen.

Foto vanaf links: voormalig DCNA directeur Tadzio Bervoets, Office Manager Emeray Martha-Neuman, Research and Communication Liaison Tineke van Bussel, Project Officer Dahlia Hassell en Office Assistant Judy Thode.

Bervoets to Leave Position as Director of DCNA

The Director of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) Tadzio Bervoets will be stepping down from his position as of the end of September.

“With a heavy heart I’m announcing that I will not be renewing my position as the Director of the DCNA. For three wonderful years I have had the opportunity to lead this wonderful organization with the most dedicated Board and team members I could have ever hoped for. I will also continue to support the DCNA Network and its member organizations to the best of my ability”, mentioned Bervoets. He will be returning to his native Sint Maarten.

The DCNA regrets that they will lose a skilled and passionate employee with the departure of Tadzio Bervoets, but the organization has no choice but to respect this personal choice. “We would like to thank Tadzio for everything he has done for the DCNA, its members and the nature in the Caribbean,” said DCNA President Dr. Mr. Hellen van der Wal, “and we wish him best of luck and success on his new adventures. We are sure that our paths will cross again and that cooperation will continue in another way.”

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) is a regional partnership of conservation organizations, including the national parks on the six islands of the Dutch Caribbean (Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten) and is intended to support and strengthen the nature on the islands.

The purpose of DCNA is to protect the extensive biological resources and promote sustainable development of the natural resources of these islands, both on land and at sea. To do so, DCNA is developing sustainable funding sources such as a trust fund, building capacity through training workshops and promoting the overwhelmingly beautiful and unique nature, ranging from exuberant rainforest to coral reefs and pearl white sand dunes.

Photo from left: Former DCNA Director Tadzio Bervoets, Office Manager Emeray Martha-Neuman, Research and Communication Liaison Tineke van Bussel, Project Officer Dahlia Hassell and Office Assistant Judy Thode.