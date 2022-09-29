COLON TA E PROMÉ BARKU KU TA TRESE KARGA PA ALMASENÁ NA BULLENBAAI

Willemstad- Djarason 28 di sèptèmber, pa 4’or di atardi, a marka un momentu históriko ora ku e botonan di tou Manta i Ola i e boto NC 6-L di Kompania di Tou Kòrsou (KTK) a guia e barku Colon pa mara na Bullenbaai Jetty-1. E barku Colon a bini ku un karga di 600.000 barí di ‘fuel oil’ pa almasená na nos terminal. E terminal di Bullenbaai ta un terminal kaminda normalmente ta almasená krudo na gran eskala. Durante di e último 4 simannan, Curaçao Refinery Utilities (CRU) a realisá hopi trabou pa perkurá ku e terminal ta kumpli ku e normanan di seguridat haltu rekerí, i alabes a kombertí parti di e terminal den un terminal dediká speshalmente na almasenahe di ‘fuel’. Entretantu CRU a bolbe duna oportunidat di empleo na 20 èks-trahadó. Oumento di aktividatnan na e terminal na Bullenbaai sigur ta nifiká mas aktividat pa KTK tambe.

E barku Colon a trese e promé karga di produktonan petrolero pa almasená na Bullenbaai komo parti di e akuerdo entre CRU, e kompania supsidiario di Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK), kual ta permití Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR) almasená produkto na e terminal di Bullenbaai. E akuerdo di almasenahe ta pará lòs for di e akuerdo di mas aña pa operashon di refineria i e terminal na Bullenbaai ku Refineria di Kòrsou i CPR ta negoshando aktualmente. E akuerdo ta enserá ku lo por almasená te ku 7 mion barí di produkto na e terminal.

CRU i RdK tabatin basta trabou di preparashon promé ku por a kuminsá risibí produkto pa almasenahe na Bullenbaai atrobe. E trabounan a keda konkluí nèt na tempu pa por a risibí Colon komo promé barku. E terminal awor por almasená 2.4 mion barí di fuel oil, 4.1 mion barí di krudo i 350 mil barí di ‘diesel’. CPR lo hasi uso di henter e kapasidat di almasenahe, pues por spera mas barku ku produkto pa almansená próksimamente na Bullenbaai. Oumento di aktividatnan na Bullenbaai ta kontribuí na sosten di KTK komo un di e servisionan ku ta vital pa realisá aperturá di nos refineria.

Mientrastantu, e negosashonnan entre RdK, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou i CPR ta kanando ku e meta firme pa yega na un ‘Heads of Agreement’ mas pronto ku ta posibel.

COLON IS THE FIRST VESSEL TO BRING PRODUCTS TO STORE AT BULLENBAAI

Willemstad- September 28, 2022, marked a historic moment when the tugboats Manta and Ola plus the boat NC 6-L of Kompania di Tou Kòrsou (KTK) guided the vessel, Colon, at 16.00 PM, to moor at Jetty-1 at Bullenbaai. Colon carried a cargo of 600.000 barrels of fuel oil that will be stored at our terminal at Bullenbaai. The Bullenbaai terminal is normally equipped to store crude oil. However, during the past 4 weeks, Curaçao Refinery Utilities (CRU), worked diligently to make the terminal compliant with the high-security standards required and had also converted part of the terminal into a designated fuel storage area. CRU meanwhile rehired 20 ex-employees of Isla.

The increase in activities at Bullenbaai also means additional work activities for KTK.

The vessel Colon brought the first badge of the products for storage at Bullenbaai as part of the agreement between Curaçao Refinery Utilities (CRU), a subsidiary of Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK), and Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR) which allows CPR to store products at the terminal at Bullenbaai. The storage agreement is independent of the long-term agreement that regards the management and operation of the refinery and Bullenbaai terminal, which RdK and CPR are currently negotiating. The agreement entails that CPR can store up to 7-million-barrels of products at the terminal.

CRU and RdK have undertaken a great many preparations before starting the process to receive the products for storage at Bullenbaai again. The preparations concluded just in time for the arrival of Colon. The terminal can now harbor 2.4 million barrels of fuel oil, 4.1 million barrels of crude, and 350 thousand barrels of diesel. CPR will use the full capacity available. Soon we can expect the arrival of more vessels at Bullenbaai. The increase in activities at Bullenbaai will contribute to supporting the tugboat business of KTK, which will be a vital service for the restart of the refinery.

In the meantime, the negotiations continue with the solid aim of reaching a Heads of Agreement as soon as possible.