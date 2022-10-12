From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Police Special Team continues actions

The Police Special Team continue its action to suppress criminal activities in the country. In the week of October 3-7, a total of 140 vehicles controlled; 135 were stopped for having very dark windows. Five motorcycles were also stopped and removed from the road for non-compliance with the technical standards required to be on public roads.

Thirty-two people loitering in the vicinity of retail stores were checked by the special team in relation to trafficking in narcotics and firearms. A total of 517 grams of marijuana, six grams of hashish and 89 XTC tablets were confiscated from various people.

Special Team members spoke to 10 people about their unruly behavior and three people were arrested on Cay Bay Road, Dominica Drive and L.B. Scot Road respectively. The L.B. Scot Road suspect was arrested for assaulting an officer after the suspect refused to surrender his motorcycle.

Police from both sides of the island will carry out simultaneous operations in the coming weeks.

Motorists are advised to have all required vehicle documents as well as valid identification with them when driving on the road.

Man drown in Simpson Bay Lagoon

On Monday, October 10, 2022, around 11:00am, Police Central Dispatch received a report that a man showing no sign of life was spotted floating in Simpson Bay lagoon. Police together with Coast Guard brought the remains to shore.

No trace of a criminal act was detected on the victim’s body.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM expressed its condolences to the victim’s family.

Pedestrian struck by car near well-known Welfare Road nightclub

A woman pedestrian was injured after she was hit by the car in the vicinity of a well-known nightclub on Welfare Road around 4:30am on Sunday, October 9. She suffered injury to her head, and complained of pain in her hip and chest. She declined treatment from the ambulance and was later transported to the French side hospital by a friend.

Police Central Dispatch received several calls about the car accident and sent several patrol units and Traffic Department personnel to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicated that the woman was crossing the road while the car approached from Simpson bay without paying attention causing the accident.

This investigation is still going.