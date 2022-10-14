KPCN: Eerste grote inzet van FinEC (team Financieel Economische Criminaliteit) en TDO (Team Digitale Opsporing)



KPCN: Un operashon eksitoso di FinEC (tim Kriminalidat Finansiero Ekonómiko) i TDO (Tim Investigashon Digital)

Na kuminsamentu di aña, Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense a risibí notifikashon di un posibel kaso di froude den un kompania di hür situá na Kaya Internashonal. E kompania aki ta atendé ku hür di bibienda na nòmber di e doñonan tantu pa plaso largu komo kòrtiku (di fakansi). Esaki tabata motibu pa e tim di Kriminalidat Finansiero Ekonómiko resientemente fundá a inisiá un investigashon pa motibu di e notifikashon. For di e investigashon a resultá ku tin sufisiente motibu pa sospechá froude i falsifikashon.

Riba djaluna, 10 di òktober 2022, bou di guia di hues komisario i Ministerio Públiko, e tim di FinEC den kolaborashon ku e tim di Investigashon Digital (TDO) di KPCN a ehekutá un búskeda den ofisinanan di e kompania, den bibienda di e doño (anterior), den un kònteiner i un ofisina di atministrashon konektá ku e kaso. Ademas a konfiská vários dokumento di atministrashon i a sigurá pista digital. E tim di FinEC ta sigui ku investigashon di e kaso.

Kresementu i desaroyo mundial riba tereno finansiero, i huntu ku esaki tambe desaroyo den kriminalidat finansiero, ta pidi desaroyo di konosementu i mas kolaborashon den e retnan riba tereno di Kriminalidat Finansiero Ekonómiko (FINEC). Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense tambe a lanta e unidat di FINEC huntu ku ‘taakaccent houders’ i ta spera di fortalesé reshèrshi finansiero i hasi Hulanda Karibense mas seif dor di e desaroyo aki.

KPCN: First major deployment by FinEC (team Financial Economic Crime) and TDO (Team Digital Investigation)

At the beginning of this year, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force received report of alleged fraud within a rental company located on the Kaya International. This company focuses on the rental of homes on behalf of their owners for both the long and short (vacation) term. The newly established Financial Economic Crime (FinEC) team initiated an investigation. The investigation found that there was sufficient cause to suspect the company of fraud and forgery.

On Monday, the 10th of October, 2022, the FinEC team in cooperation with the Digital Investigation Team (TDO) of the KPCN, under the direction of the examining magistrate and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, conducted a search of the offices of the company, the home of the (former) owner, and a storage container and administrative office associated with the case. In the process, various administrative documents were seized and digital traces were secured. The FinEC team is further investigating the case.

Global growth and development in the financial field, thus also developments in financial crime requires knowledge development and increased cooperation in Financial Economic Crime (FINEC) networks. The KPCN has established the FINEC unit with task holders and hopes that this development will strengthen financial investigation and make the Caribbean Netherlands safer.

KPCN: Eerste grote inzet van FinEC (team Financieel Economische Criminaliteit) en TDO (Team Digitale Opsporing)

Begin dit jaar ontving het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland melding van vermeende fraude binnen een verhuurbedrijf gevestigd op de Kaya International. Dit bedrijf richt zich op de verhuur van woningen namens hun eigenaren voor zowel de lange als de korte (vakantie) termijn. Het pas opgerichte team Financieel Economische Criminaliteit (FinEC) startte een onderzoek. Uit het onderzoek bleek dat er voldoende aanleiding is het bedrijf te verdenken van fraude en valsheid in geschrifte.

Op maandag 10 oktober 2022 heeft het FinEC-team in samenwerking met het Team Digitale Opsporing (TDO) van het KPCN, onder leiding van de rechter-commissaris en het Openbaar Ministerie, een doorzoeking verricht in de kantoren van een bedrijf, in de woning van de (voormalige) eigenaar en in een met de zaak samenhangende opslagcontainer en administratiekantoor. Daarbij zijn diverse administratieve documenten in beslag genomen en digitale sporen veiliggesteld. Het FinEC-team onderzoekt de zaak verder.

Wereldwijde groei en ontwikkeling op financieel gebied, daarmee ook ontwikkelingen in financiële criminaliteit vraagt om kennisontwikkeling en meer samenwerking in de netwerken op het gebied van Financieel Economische Criminaliteit (FINEC). Het KPCN heeft de FINEC-unit met taakaccent houders opgericht en hoopt door deze ontwikkeling financiële opsporing te versterken en Caribisch Nederland veiliger te maken.