Turismo di estadia a rekuperá kompletamente

WILLEMSTAD – 17 di òktober 2022 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá ku Kòrsou a risibí un total di 355.661 turista di estadia durante e promé 9 lunanan di aña 2022 kual ta un rekuperashon di 103% kompará ku e mesun periodo na 2019. Na 2019 e kantidat registrá durante e mesun periodo tabata 346.464. Basá riba e informashon aki CTB por anunsiá ku orguyo ku e sifranan di turismo di estadia ku nos tabata konosé promé ku pandemia a keda rekuperá kompletamente. Ku gran plaser Kòrsou lo alkansá na final di e aña aki e kantidat total di turista di estadia realisá na aña 2019 i asta lo por registrá un kantidat rèkert di turista di estadia si e situashonnan aktual permanesé.

Prestashon sèptèmber 2022

CTB ta raportá un kantidat di 37.229 turista di estadia pa luna di sèptèmber. Ku e kantidat aki, luna di sèptèmber 2022 a rekuperá 115% di e kantidat di turista di estadia registrá na luna di sèptèmber 2019 esta promé ku pandemia, na momentu ku un kantidat di 32.510 turista di estadia a keda risibí. Kòrsou ta konta ku un tremendo prestashon di e 3 merkadonan prinsipal esta; Hulanda, Estádos Unídos i Colombia. E 3 merkadonan aki huntu ta responsabel pa 71% di tur turista di estadia ku a bishitá Kòrsou durante sèptèmber 2022. Un kantidat di 64.2% di tur e turistanan ku a bishitá Kòrsou a skohe un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo) komo akomodashon. Solamente 38.8% a keda den un akomodashon alternativo. Un averahe di 9.5 anochi pa bishitante a keda registrá na luna di sèptèmber.

Europa ta keda e region mas fuerte pa Kòrsou. Na sèptèmber, un kantidat di 19.087 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou for di Europa. Esaki ta 51.3% di e kantidat total di turista di estadia ku a bishitá nos pais. For di Hulanda un kantidat di 15.964 turista a keda risibí, esaki ta 114% rekuperashon kompará ku e kantidat di turista risibí na sèptèmber 2019 na momentu ku 14.004 turista Hulandes a keda risibí. Otro merkadonan sekundario den region di Europa tambe a presta bon. Un kantidat di 1.076 turista di estadia a keda risibí for di Alemania i 766 for di Bèlgika.

For di e region di Nort Amérika un kantidat di 8.324 turista a bishitá Kòrsou representando 22.4% di e kantidat total di turista di estadia. Di e kantidat aki, un total di 8.010 a bini for di Estádos Unídos na sèptèmber 2022. E kantidat registrá for di Estádos Unídos na sèptèmber ta eksepshonal. Durante añanan anterior e kantidat di turista risibí na luna di sèptèmber nunka a surpasá e kantidat di 5.000 bishitante. Si kompará ku e mesun luna na 2019, na momentu ku un kantidat di 3.500 turista a keda risibí, ta trata aki di un rekuperashon di 229%. CTB ta mirando un demanda fuerte for di merkado di Estádos Unídos. Ta e di 4 luna konsekutivo ku sifranan rèkert ta keda registrá for di merkado di Estádos Unídos. Awor Kòrsou ta ofresé un variedat mas grandi di ‘US branded resort hotels’ lokual ta kosechando su frutanan espesialmente pa merkado di Estádos Unídos.

For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 6.030 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. Di e turistanan for di Sur Amérika, 2.263 tabata prosedente di Colombia. E rekuperashon for di Colombia ta kasi 100%. Na sèptèmber 2019 un kantidat di 2.274 turista a keda risibí. Un total di 1.025 tabata prosedente di Brazil.

For di region Karibe un total di 2,812 turista di estadia a keda risibí na sèptèmber. Mayoria di e turistanan aki ta prosedente di e paisnan di Karibe Hulandes.

Na luna di sèptèmber un total di 11 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 29.033 turista krusero.

Stayover arrivals to Curaçao fully recovered

WILLEMSTAD – October 17, 2022 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 355,661 stayover visitor arrivals in the first nine months of the year 2022, which represents a 103% recovery rate compared to the same period in 2019. The stayover arrivals registered in 2019 during the same period was 346,464. With this information CTB proudly announce that pre-pandemic stayover arrivals have been fully recovered. It is with great pleasure that we will reach the overall arrivals realized in the year 2019 by end of this year and even welcome a record-breaking number of stayover arrivals if the circumstances remain as is.

September 2022 performance:

CTB reports 37,229 stayover visitor arrivals for the month of September. With these arrivals, September 2022 recovered 115% of the pre-pandemic arrivals recorded in September 2019, when we welcomed 32,510 stayover visitors. Curaçao is seeing a great performance from its top three main markets; The Netherlands, United States of America and Colombia. The three countries are accountable for 71% of all stayover visitors who traveled to Curaçao in September 2022. Altogether 64.2% of all the visitors who travelled to Curaçao chose a resort hotel as their type of accommodation, only 38.8% stayed in alternative accommodations. CTB registered an average stay of 9.5 nights in September.

Europe remains the strongest region for Curaçao and in September a total of 19,087 European visitors travelled to Curaçao. This is 51.3% of the total stayover arrivals. A total of 15,964 visitors from the Netherlands were welcomed last month. This is a 114% recovery rate compared to the number of stayover arrivals welcomed in September 2019 (14,004 Dutch visitors). Other secondary markets within the European region also performed well. We welcomed out of Germany and Belgium 1,076 and 766 visitors, respectively.

Out of the North American region, a total of 8,324 visitors are registered, contributing to a 22.4% share of the total arrivals. From the USA, we welcomed 8,010 visitors in September. The number of stayover visitors out of the USA is exceptional. In previous years the number of stayover arrivals in September out of the USA never surpassed 5,000 visitors. When comparing the same month in 2019, CTB registered 3,500 US visitors, recording a 229% recovery. CTB is seeing great demand out of the US market. It is the fourth consecutive month that the Curaçao Tourist Board is seeing record breaking stayover arrivals from the US market. Curaçao now offers a greater pool of US branded resort hotels, which is reaping its benefit especially for the US market.

From the South American region, we welcomed 6,030 visitors. Two thousand two hundred sixty-three (2,263) are visitors from Colombia. The recovery rate of the Colombian market is almost 100%. In 2019 we recorded 2,274 visitors in September. A total of 1,025 stayover visitors from Brazil are registered in September 2022.

Out of the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 2,812 stayover visitors in September, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 11 cruise ship calls and 29,033 cruise visitors for the month of September.