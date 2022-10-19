Na een aantal succesvolle proefdagen openen Jonnie en Thérèse Boer de

deuren van Brass Boer Curaçao op 20 oktober 2022. Het restaurant,

gevestigd op het Blue Bay Curaçao Golf & Beach Resort, is de derde vestiging

van de succesvolle Brass Boer formule. De andere twee restaurants zitten in

Zwolle en op Bonaire.

Brass Boer Curaçao serveert een brede keuze aan gerechten met Caribische

invloeden en enkele klassiekers van De Librije. Er wordt met aparte lunch en

dinerkaarten gewerkt. Voor de lunch worden snacks en lunchgerechten geserveerd

van de speciale beachkaart; Brass Boer at de pier.

Bij het diner kan de gast zelf het menu samenstellen zoals bij alle Brass Boer

restaurants. Of men laat zich verrassen door het 5-gangen menu samengesteld door

de chef. Bij Brass Boer Curaçao is het lunchen en dineren met prachtig uitzicht en

elke dag een andere zonsondergang. Caribisch genieten in een ontspannen sfeer

met het gastvrije team van Brass Boer.

Uniek aan deze vestiging is dat er ook een mogelijkheid is om strandbedden en

palapas te huren, zodat je kunt genieten van een dag aan het strand, inclusief de

service van het restaurant.

Jonnie en Thérèse: ‘wij zijn heel trots op deze derde exclusieve locatie van Brass

Boer op Blue Bay Resort. Na de opening op Bonaire is het fantastisch dat Brass Boer

nu ook op Curaçao zit. Lekker brassen aan de Caribische zee met goede wijnen en

lekker eten in een ongedwongen gastvrijheid. Dat is wat wij onze gasten aanbieden’.

Blue Bay Curaçao Golf & Beach Resort ligt ten noordwesten van Willemstad, in een

prachtige baai met dito strand. De ideale plek om te duiken, snorkelen en golfen.

‘Met de komst van Brass Boer naar ons resort kunnen we nu ook voorzien in de

wens voor fine-dining. Een mooie aanvulling op de horeca die er al is’, aldus Sepp

Koster (Blue Bay Resort).

Brass Boer Curaçao is dagelijks geopend voor de lunch.

Diner is van woensdag tot en met zondag. http://www.brassboer.com

——————————————————————————-

After several successful trial days, Jonnie and Thérèse Boer will open the

doors of Brass Boer Curaçao on October 20, 2022. The restaurant, located on

Blue Bay Curaçao Golf & Beach Resort, is the 3rd establishment of the

successful Brass Boer formula. The two other restaurants are in Zwolle and on

Bonaire.

Brass Boer Curaçao serves a wide choice of dishes with Caribbean influences and

some signature dishes from De Librije. Separate lunch and dinner cards are used.

For lunch, snacks and lunch dishes are served from the special beach menu; Brass

Boer at the pier. As with all Brass Boer restaurants, the guests can compose their

menu for dinner themselves. Or they let them be surprised by the 5-course menu

composed by the chef. At Brass Boer Curaçao it is lunch and dinner with a beautiful

view and a different sunset every day. Enjoy the Caribbean in a relaxed atmosphere

with the hospitable team of Brass Boer.

Unique at this establishment is the possibility to rent beach beds and palapas.

Guests can enjoy a careless day at the beach, together with the service of Brass

Boer.

Jonnie en Thérèse: ‘we are very proud of this third exclusive location of Brass Boer at

Blue Bay Resort. After the opening on Bonaire, it is great to have Brass Boer also on

Curaçao. Enjoy good food and wines at the Caribbean Sea with a beautiful view.

That’s what we offer our guests.’

Blue Bay Curaçao Golf & Beach Resort is located northwest of Willemstad, in a

beautiful bay. The ideal place for diving, snorkeling and golf.

With the arrival of Brass Boer to our resort, we can now offer also fine-dining. A nice

addition to the restaurants that already exists’, thus Sepp Koster (Blue Bay Resort).

Brass Boer Curaçao is daily open for lunch.

Dinner is from Wednesday to Sunday. http://www.brassboer.com