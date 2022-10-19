St Barth to Host Major Rum festival in November

The Ultimate Caribbean Rum Festival Is Back in St Barth

The world’s greatest rums. The Caribbean’s most glamorous island.

One unforgettable week.

The fifth annual Caribbean Rum Awards St Barth is set for Nov. 1-6, 2022 for a week-long celebration of artisanal rums from the region’s top producers.

It’s a St Barth Rum festival filled with exciting events, from the opening party at the renowned Le Barthelemy hotel to master classes with celebrated distillers to the Tradewind Rum Expo to rum-and-cocktail pairing dinners and rum-and-cigar after parties.

The Expo includes two nights of rum celebrations right on the edge of the water on the Quai in the heart of Gustavia, a rum festival set against the backdrop of superyachts.

And then there’s another new addition: a world-first VIP tasting of Caribbean rums from the 19th century.

The event is of course anchored by the annual blind-tasting rum competition, which brings in international judges to select winners in 10 different categories, including choosing the coveted World Champion (Martinique’s Rhum Neisson Armada 88 took the crown last year).

“This year’s Caribbean Rum Awards St Barth will be bigger and better than ever,” said Alexander Britell, editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal and co-founder of the event. “St Barth is a magical island, and it’s the perfect backdrop for our celebration of ultra-premium, artisanal rums.”

It’s an event that’s equally enjoyable for neophytes and connoisseurs — whether you’re a longtime rum enthusiast or someone looking for a unique gourmet experience in the Caribbean.

And it’s all headquartered at the world’s leading rum bar, the Rhum Room in Gustavia.

“After two years of Covid-restricted, socially-distanced festivals, we are planning to go all out and have a week of Rum themed events, from Master Classes to Cigar Evenings, to an outdoor festival, a cocktail competition and of course the Tradewind Expo,” said Christopher Davis, global rum expert, proprietor of the Rhum Room and co-founder of the Caribbean Rum Awards St Barth. “There is something for everyone, and certainly rum aficionados will love the elbow rubbing with world class distillers, blenders and ambassadors, all bringing their A-game to St Barth for the 2022 Caribbean Rum Awards and St Barth Rhum Festival.”

“After speaking to the representatives of all the brands that won last year, there is an undercurrent of competition and preparation for this year and bringing new and special bottles for everyone to taste,” Davis said. “We welcome everyone to sunny St. Barth in November to enjoy the best rum the Caribbean has to offer, whether Ron, Rum or Rhum.”

This year’s event is presented by platinum sponsors Tradewind Aviation, WIMCO Villas, The Moorings and Le Barthelemy Hotel and Spa.

Le Barthelemy is hosting the VIP kick-off event, presented by Rhum Neisson.

Partners also include Les Ilets de la Plage, St Barth Tourism, SC Capital, Empire Social and Global Erudite.

“The first week of November is an ideal time to visit St Barth,” said Stiles Bennet, president of WIMCO. “The ocean is warm, the island’s restaurants will have all recently reopened for the season, and whether you stay in a villa or hotels, you can take advantage of low season prices. Staging the Caribbean Rum Awards event in this window is ideal. We are excited to support the event for the fourth straight year, and encourage clients to plan a trip to St Barts to sample artisanal rums that they otherwise may never have access to.”

The Moorings is a new partner for this year’s event, bringing the biggest name in Caribbean yacht charters and sailing vacations to the French Caribbean hotspot.

“After a difficult few years during which so many on-water and in-person events were canceled, The Moorings is thrilled to sponsor this unique VIP event in St. Barth this fall with Caribbean Journal,” said Ian Pedersen, senior marketing manager at The Moorings. “It is our hope that events like this shine a light on St. Maarten/St. Martin, St. Barth and the surrounding Leeward Islands as one of the world’s great sailing grounds – welcoming travelers once more – and highlight the resilience and beauty of these islands and communities.”

That’s along with Le Barthelemy, St Barth’s premier luxury hotel and a stunning home for the week’s kickoff event.

And if you’re looking to plan your trip to the Caribbean Rum Awards St Barth, the event has partnered with Epic Experiences top St Barth travel advisor, Eva Grodbeg, to curate custom vacations for the week (you can find more here https://www.epic-experiences.com/caribbean-rum-awards-2022/).

While the Tradewind Expo is open to the public, the best way to experience this year’s festival is with a VIP ticket, which includes an all-access pass to VIP parties and master classes and a private rum tasting, among other inclusions. You can find VIP tickets here.