CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA HASI SU SERVISIO AUN MAS DUSHI RIBA DIA DEDIKÁ NA KLIENTE 2022

Pa suprayá apresio na klientenan ku a skohe CIBC komo nan banko preferí

Willemstad 25 di Òktober 2022– Maske kliente semper ta sentral na CIBC FirstCaribbean, e banko a tuma tempu pa hasi e servisio aun mas dushi ora el a selebrá su Dia di Apresio na Kliente ku su klientenan.

Tur aña di nobo e banko ta tuma tempu pa dediká i duna atenshon speshal na klientenan riba e dia aki, dor di pone énfasis riba su kompromiso i esun di su empleadonan pa duna tur dia e mihó esfuerso i ofresé solushonnan ku ta kubri e nesesidat di kliente.

“Nos ta apresia di bèrdat e konfiansa di nos klientenan. Pa e motibu ei nos banko ta desaroyando produkto nobo i servisio ku ta kumpli ku e demanda di e konsumido kontinuamente,” asina CIBC FirstCaribbean su Country Head na Kòrsou, Timba Engelhardt, a bisa.

“Nos ta dediká atenshon speshal na nos servisio na kliente debí ku nos sa ku nos klientenan ta konta ku nos pa bienestar di nan mes, nan famia i nan negoshi. Nos ta tuma e oportunidat aki pa gradisí nos klientenan i ta mira dilanti riba hopi aña mas di un relashon fuerte i fruktifero” Engelhardt a añadí.

Na okashon di e Dia di Apresio na Kliente 2022 e banko su área di servisio na públiko a keda dòrna i klientenan ku a pasa banko por a gosa di un dushi trit krioyo miéntras nan ta hasi nan deligensha bankario.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN SWEETENED UP ITS SERVICE DURING ITS

CLIENT APPRECIATION DAY 2022

Underscoring its appreciation for being the bank of choice of the clients

Willemstad October 25, 2022- Although clients are at the centre of CIBC FirstCaribbean on a daily basis, the bank sweetened up its service recently as it toasted clients on client appreciation day.

On that day annually, the bank takes time to dedicate and give special attention to its clients emphasizing the commitment by the bank and its staff to do each and every day their utmost to provide solutions that truly fit each and every client’s needs.

“We truly appreciate the patronage of our clients. Our bank, therefore, is continuously developing new products and services attuned to the demand of the modern customer”, said Mrs. Timba Engelhardt CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Country Head in Curaçao.

“We pay special attention to our customer service as we know our clients rely on us for the well-being of their family or business. We take this occasion to thank our clients and look forward to many years of fruitful healthy relationships!” she added.

For 2022 Client Appreciation Day, the retail hall of the bank was nicely decorated and clients and others doing business with the bank were treated to local savoury sweets.