Yu di Korsou Rushemy Botter a deseña e paña ku Burna Boy a bisti pa presenta na Grammy Award
SPOTTED: Burna Boy in Custom Botter @ The Grammys
Burna in Botter.
Yet another standout look to emerge from the recent Grammy Award festivities, Nigerian artist Burna Boy appeared in a custom Botter suit to perform a medley of hits at the revered event a few days ago.
Opting for a white couture suit with intricate ‘Gun Tagged Embroidery’ featured across both the jacket and trousers, Burna completed his outfit with a black roll neck underneath, leather brogues and a slew of chains.
