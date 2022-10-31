From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Sunday October 30th 2022

The Robbery Team of KPSM Special Unit Robberies is currently investigating two armed robberies that took place on October 29, 2022.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. The call came into the Emergency

Dispatch, who immediately sent the police patrol to investigate what had taken place.

Upon arriving on scene it was discovered that three men robbed the business under the threat of a firearm. Having robbed the store, the three perpetrators then fled on two scooters via Front Street towards Sucker-garden.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Central dispatch received a call of a robbery ongoing at a supermarket in Dutch Quarter. Several patrols units were dispatched to the location.

It emerged that a suspect, tall with a slim build and dark complexion, completely dressed in black, entered the supermarket and at gunpoint robbed the cashier of the day’s cash.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in the back of the supermarket.

Only together we can stop these types of crimes. The detectives are investigating these

Armed robbery cases are asking anyone who has information about these robberies to contact the

Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line

on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

Traffic department personnel busy investigating a couple of serious incidents

Traffic Department personnel responded to several traffic accidents last week in which several individuals sustained injuries.

Central Dispatch was notified of a traffic accident on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the Airport road in the vicinity of the WIB Bank where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Upon scene it appeared that the driver of a Cream/black Suzuki was traveling via Simpson-Bay heading in the direction of the airport.

During the course of doing so, a pedestrian attempted to cross the road and as a result was struck by the vehicle.

The pedestrian who was struck by the vehicle, complained of shoulder and upper body pain. He was administered first aid by ambulance personnel and later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center further medical treatment.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Central Dispatch again received a call of a traffic accident in which a bicycle rider was injured at the intersection of Windsor road and Welfare road.

Preliminary inquiry indicated that the driver of a blue I-20 and the bicycle rider both were traveling from the Kruithoff roundabout heading in the direction to simpsonbay.

However it appeared that the cyclist was attempting to overtake another vehicle at the same moment as the I-20 was making a left turn into Windsor road and collided with the I-20.

The cyclist complained of pain in his shoulder. He was administered first aid by ambulance personnel and later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center further medical treatment.

The investigation into these incidents are still ongoing.