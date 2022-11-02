November 2, 2022
NOTISIA 

Statia Government Statia participates in FRED EXPO

Statia Government

Statia participates in FRED EXPO

Interested in returning home to work, looking for a workplace where your input is influential, interested in building on the future of Statia? Come join Statia’s Team (Francisca, Rachel and Marion) today at the Fred Expo in the Rotterdam World Trade Center.
Throughout the years, FRED has proven to be one of the best ways to recruit candidates for the Dutch Caribbean. It is the first time that the government participates.

