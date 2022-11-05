Kolaboradónan di KPCN i BKCN ta sigui kurso di ‘meldkamer’

Kuater kolaboradó di ‘meldkamer’ di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense (KPCN) i dos empleado di Kuerpo di Bombero Hulanda Karibense (BKCN) resientemente a sigui un kurso intensivo. E kurso tabatin komo meta pa sertifiká e koleganan nobo di e ‘meldkamer’ di e islanan di Hulanda Karibense komo sentralista. Durante un siman nan a siña, entre otro, ki tipo di pregunta mester hasi pa risibí e informashon korekto i konkreto tokante e situashon na momentu ku yamada di emergensia drenta i pa despues despachá e unidatnan di ayudo konserní pa duna asistensia.

Pa promé biaha BKCN a partisipá na e kurso aki pa haña un impreshon di kiko ta e prosedura na momentu ku yamada di emergensia drenta na ‘meldkamer’. E ‘meldkamer’ ta funshoná pa tantu polis, brantwer i e servisio di ambulans di Hulanda Karibense. E partisipashon di BKCN den e kurso ta algu úniko ku ta kontribuí na mehorashon di e kolaborashon entre e partnernan.

E sentralistanan aktual tambe a sigui e kurso pa por ta na altura di e último desaroyo pa ku funshonamentu di e ‘meldkamer’ ku awor ta konta ku aparatonan moderno i stándarnan di ‘meldkamer’ general na Hulanda

Riba potrèt: E kursistanan di KPCN i BKCN.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Medewerkers KPCN en BKCN volgen cursus meldkamer

Vier meldkamermedewerkers van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) en twee medewerkers van het Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland (BKCN) hebben recentelijk een intensieve cursus gevolgd. De cursus had als doel om de nieuwe collega’s van de meldkamer voor de eilanden van Caribisch Nederland te certificeren als centralisten. In de loop van één week hebben medewerkers onder andere geleerd welke vragen te stellen om de juiste en concrete informatie over de situatie te krijgen wanneer zij een noodoproep ontvangen en om vervolgens de betreffende hulpdiensten in te zetten.

Voor het eerst nam het BKCN deel aan deze cursus om een indruk te krijgen van wat de procedure is als de meldkamer een noodoproep krijgt. De meldkamer is zowel voor de politie, de brandweer en de ambulancedienst van Caribisch Nederland. De unieke deelname van het BKCN aan deze cursus draagt bij aan de verbetering van de samenwerking tussen de partners.

De actuele centralisten hebben de cursus ook gevolgd om up-to-date te zijn van de ontwikkelingen in het functioneren van de meldkamer, dat nu is ingericht met moderne apparatuur en voldoet aan de algemene normen van de meldkamer in Nederland.

Op foto: De cursisten van KPCN en BKCN

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Employees KPCN and BKCN follow course control room

Four control room employees of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) and two employees of the Dutch Caribbean Fire Department (BKCN) recently have completed an intensive course. The course aimed to certify the new colleagues of the control room for the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands as dispatchers. Over the course of one week, employees learned, among other things, what questions to ask in order to obtain correct and concrete information about the situation when they receive an emergency call and to subsequently deploy the relevant emergency services.

For the first time, the BKCN participated in this course to get an idea of what the procedure is when the control room receives an emergency call. The control room is both for the police, the fire department and the ambulance services of the Caribbean Netherlands. The unique participation of the BKCN in this course helps to improve the cooperation between the partners.

The current dispatchers also attended the course to be up-to-date with the developments in the functioning of the control room, which is now equipped with modern equipment and meets the general standards of the control room in the Netherlands.

Photo: The participants of KPCN and BKCN.