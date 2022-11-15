Ministry of Finance celebrates Global Entrepreneur Week

Week-long events planned for the Ministry

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten— The Ministry of Finance will be celebrating Global Entrepreneur Week, from November 14-20. During this week, the Ministry will be joining various other countries worldwide in coming together to host events geared towards creating solutions for worldwide economic growth. The focus of this week centers around the finals for the National Youth Pitch Competition, taking place on November 20.

Last Pitch Practice

The last pitch practice for the Youth Pitch Competition will take place on November 17, giving the students one last opportunity to practice their pitch. Other entrepreneurs will be invited to come and see the pitches prior to the finals. The delegation of the US Consulate will also be joining this event.

The Islandpreneur Podcast

The long-time coming Islandpreneur Podcast will be launching this week. The inaugural guest, Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion, will be interviewed on Friday, November 18, at 10:00am to 11:00am. This will be streamed on the Islandpreneur Facebook pages via Streamyard. The audio will be placed on podcast platforms and the video will be on YouTube. This platform will highlight the many achievements of local entrepreneurship as well as provide an outline for what is to come for the organization as well as its partners, one such partner being the Ministry of Finance.

NYC Pitch Finals

The pitch finals are scheduled for November 20, the last day of Global Entrepreneur Week, and will be streamed online. In ‘Shark Tank’ style, each team has two (2) minutes to pitch and jury panelists have ten (10) minutes for questions. Judges will score while the in-person and online audiences will get to choose their favorite team, winning ANG 2500. The overall winning team will win a grand prize of ANG 10000 and an entrepreneurial exchange abroad.

“Global Entrepreneur Week is an initiative near and dear to the Ministry. It places emphasis on much of what we strive to promote on a regular basis. Entrepreneurship takes skill, marries it with dedication and produces outcomes that are out of the box and innovative. I look forward to what is to come this week. I also wish everyone a Happy Global Entrepreneur Week.” said Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion.

