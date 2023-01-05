Government of Sint Maarten Information Circulating on Social Media/WhatsApp about COVID-19 XBB Variant

Information Circulating on Social Media/WhatsApp about COVID-19 XBB Variant did not come from Ministry VSA GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), has received several telephone calls with respect to information circulating on social media/WhatsApp about COVID-19 XBB variant. This information was not issued by the Ministry of Public Health (Ministry VSA).

CPS will continue to monitor and assess current global developments as it pertains to COVID-19 and keep the community informed and updated.

CPS advises the public to forward accurate and sound information to friends and relatives which should only be obtained from/on official health and COVID-19 related information sites.

Locally, these official health information sites are the Government’s official website and social media platforms and the Collective Prevention Services Facebook page.

For official COVID-19 information go to: http://www.sintmaartengov.org/…/NOVE…/Pages/default.aspx