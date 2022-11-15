Police Sint Maarten

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, 15 november, 2022

Pedestrian injured in Dawn Beach.

A woman pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by car and run over by a car on the morning of November 14. She sustained injuries to her shoulder, ribs, and wounds to her head.

Police Central Dispatch received the report of a collision on Melford Hazel Road, near the entrance to Dawn Beach Estate.

At the scene, police determined that the driver of the white Hyundai i10 that hit the pedestrian lost control while descending the steep hill due to the wet road surface. This led to the vehicle hitting and running over a pedestrian.

Bystanders tipped the vehicle onto its right side to free the pinned woman.

Ambulance personnel stabilized the victim at the scene and rushed her to St. Maarten Medical Center. She remains in critical condition.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was also treated at the scene.

The police traffic department is investigating this serious incident.

Cops & Kids kicks off at Leonard Conner School

Community police officers (CPOs) visited the Leonard Conner Primary School on November 14 as part of the Cops and Kids Program.

Pupils of Group 8 can pose questions to the officers in the “One-on-One” segment. This component of the program allows pupils two weeks to write questions, anonymously if they wish, about the CPOs, their tasks, lives and everything in general.

Management of the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM thanks the school board for embracing the program.

Attempted robbery

Detectives of the Special robbery Unite (SUR) are currently investigating an unusual incident that took place on November 14, 2022 around 8:30 a.m. at one of the Local banks in Philipsburg.

Apparently, an unidentified man threatened and attempted to rob a customer of the bank using a knife. After being unable to rob the victim, the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. Several police patrols conducted a search for the suspect yet he was not located.

St. Maarten Police urge customers, clients and business owners to be more vigilant throughout this busy period. If you notice any unusual occurrences please call the police station 911 or

+1721 5422222