Government of Sint Maarten ** Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs **

This week Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs met with the Director General Political Affairs, Marcel de Vink, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister Jacobs discussed the development and the priorities of Sint Maarten as a Small Island Developing State.

Prime Minister Jacobs stressed the importance of the good collaboration between Sint Maarten and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in representing our priorities, as a small island within the Kingdom, abroad and within international organizations.