December 3rd 2022, boxing bouts took place in Aruba organized by AruBox.

5 boxers from 3 clubs affiliated with CuraBox took part in this event. And Curacao left a very strong impression, with winners only.

Kemuel Lodovica (Boka Boxing Club Curaçao) defeated Manuel Valdez Tejeda (Milliard Boxing Academy Aruba).

The opponent of Raychendell Bakboord (Supreme Boxing Centre Curaçao) dropped out at the last moment so Raychendell boxed an exhibition match vs Prince Alexander (Pariba Boxing Club Aruba).

Fabian Williams (Supreme Boxing Centre Curaçao) won against Franshonne Meija (Silverline Aruba).

Dwinley Mathilda (Supreme Boxing Centre Curaçao) won against Ronaldo Bruges (Jefferson Boxing Gym Aruba).

The last fight of the night was between Raekwon Baas (Baas Sports Curaçao) and Shaquon Croes Selection Aruba). Raekwon Baas was clearly the better in this match, but two judges thought otherwise and the victory went completely undeservedly with a split decision to Aruba.

That Raekwon should be the rightful winner is proven by the video footage of TeleAruba broadcasting the event live, see https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=kc5-uLMd6Ms .

Be sure to listen to what the Aruban commentators say during and after the bout.

A big part of the Aruban public, Aruban clubs and trainers and even people we met at the airport and saw it on TV said they are ashamed of what happened to us.