Scooter rider & passenger from road rage assault incident turns themselves himself in to police

Both young men sought for a rash episode of road rage on Union Road in Cole Bay has turned themselves in to Police today, Friday, December 9, 2022, followed a strong public appeal by the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM for the two young men seen in a viral video assaulting a driver earlier this week to turn themselves in to law enforcement.

The police appeal to the public to help identify the two young men by giving information that can lead to their arrests for their actions did not fall on deaf ears. The first result has been the action of the scooter passenger follow by the scooter rider.

Both young men will now have to face the legal consequences of their action and behavior toward another human and fellow road user as well as for their general behavior in traffic.

Police strongly warn and discourage reckless behavior in traffic as this can only cause accidents and possible injuries to others on the road.

KPSM will intensify and continue traffic controls to curb irresponsible and dangerous behaviors on the roads. Anyone caught doing illegal actions on the roads will face the legal consequences of their actions.