Shooting in Dutch Quarter

A man is now serious, but stable condition after he was shot by an unknown assailant in Dutch Quarter. The French national is being treated at the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital.

Police dispatch was notified about the victim after he showed up at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) with a gunshot wound to him abdomen.

When question by Police at SMMC, the victim said he was dropped off by a friend at the medical center.

Information from this apparent shooting incident is not very clear. What is known up to now is one person was shot in Dutch Quarter between 10:00 pm and 11: 00 pm on December 9, 2022.

Detectives and Forensic were on the crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing in this case. Police appeal to public to provide any information that may assist with the investigation related to this incident.

KPSM is also requesting the public to remain vigilant as we have notice a spike in these kind of incidents.