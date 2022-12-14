December 14, 2022
DEPORTE 

IBA congress Abu Dhabi

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Edwin Baas, the president of the Curacao Boxing Association (CuraBox) was the last few days at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, for a congress, and pro boxing night forum of the International Boxing Association (IBA).
Topics were to discuss the Olympic future of the boxing sport, Sport and Athlete First Leadership, Boxing Development on the Five Continents, IBA and Professional Boxing Collaboration, Athlete Mental Health, Esports and Digital Transformations, and How Boxing Achieved Gender Equality.
