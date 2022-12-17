Firmamentu akuerdo di finansiamentu entre Gobièrnu di Kòrsou i CTB pa desaroyo Área di Rekreashon Zakito fase 2

WILLEMSTAD- 16 di desèmber 2022 – Resientemente a tuma lugá firmamentu di e akuerdo pa finansiamentu di Área di Rekreashon Zakito fase 2. E akuerdo a keda firmá entre Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje den representashon di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou i sr. Hugo Clarinda, direktor athunto di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB). Presente na e firmamentu di e akuerdo tabata Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, sr. Charles Cooper, SG di Ministerio di Salubridat, sr. Sharlon Melfor den representashon di Minister enkargá ku Salubridat, Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa, sra. Dorothy Pietersz – Janga i Counterpart Director di CTB. sr. Muryad de Bruin.

Den e temporada tras di lomba por a tuma nota ku a konstruí i drecha diferente fasilidat na e área di Koredor komo parti di e asina yamá Quick Win Plan pa Zakito. E di dos fase di desaroyo di Área di Rekreashon Zakito, kual ta keda detayá na e momentunan aki, lo enfoká riba diferente fasilidat adishonal manera mehorashon di e playa, protekshon di kosta, mehorashon di e bulevar, iluminashon di kaya, sistema di kloaka, landscaping, diferente bòrchi di informashon i tambe e infrastruktura nesesario pa awa i koriente.

Kordinashon di e proyekto ta den man di CTB miéntras e fondonan a keda fasilitá pa Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko. Supervishon di e konstrukshon ta na enkargo di Heren2 Caribbean. E trabounan ta planiá pa inisiá di dos kuartal di 2023. E desaroyo di Área di Rekreashon Zakito den e añanan benidero ta konsentrá riba ofresé tantu nos komunidat lokal i tambe nos turistanan un eksperensia mas agradabel konforme e vishon pa e área kual a keda aprobá pa Gobièrnu di Kòrsou.

Agreement signed between the Government and CTB for the development of Zakito Recreational Area phase 2

WILLEMSTAD- December 16, 2022 – The financing agreement for the second phase of the Zakito Recreational Area was recently signed between Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje representing the Government of Curaçao and Deputy Director of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Mr. Hugo Clarinda. Present at the signing was the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning, Mr. Charles Cooper, Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Sharlon Melfor representing the Minister of Public Health, the Environment and Nature, Mrs. Dorothy Pietersz-Janga and CTB Counterpart Director Mr. Muryad de Bruin.

In past months, the public has seen improvements and several new facilities rise at the Koredor area as part of the Zakito Quick Win Plan. The second phase of the development of the Zakito Recreational Area, which is presently being detailed, will focus on several additional facilities, such as beach improvement, coastal protection, boulevard improvement, street lighting, sewage collection, landscaping, signage placement and installation of electricity and water infrastructure.

The CTB has been tasked with coordinating the project, while its financing is provided by the Ministry of Economic Development. Heren2 Caribbean is in charge of supervising the construction. Work is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2023. The further development of the Zakito Recreational Area in the coming years aims to offer both locals and tourists who visit the area an even more enjoyable experience in accordance with the government approved vision for the area.