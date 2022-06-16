Mei 2022 a yega na 98% di e kantidat di turista registrá na mei 2019 esta promé ku pandemia

WILLEMSTAD- 15 di yüni 2022 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un kantidat di 35.813 turista di estadia pa luna di mei. Ku e kantidat aki, luna di mei 2022 a yega na 98% di e kantidat registrá na mei 2019 esta promé ku pandemia, na momentu ku un kantidat di 36.386 turista di estadia a keda risibí. Mei ta konosí komo un luna slo pero e prestashon registrá na luna di mei ta mustra klaramente ku Kòrsou su rekuperashon turístiko ta sólido. Di e 35.813 turistanan risibí, un total di 60% a bini for di Europa, 14% for di Nort Amérika, 15% for di Sur Amérika, 8% for di Karibe i 3% for di sobrá paisnan di mundu. Pa dia, un kantidat di 1.155 turista di estadia a keda risibí. Huntu e turistanan risibí na luna di mei a keda un total di 328.243 anochi riba Kòrsou.

For di Hulanda nos a risibí 18.868 turista, kual ta 20% mas ku na luna di mei 2019 esta promé ku pandemia. For di Alemania, 939 bishitante a keda risibí miéntras for di Bèlgika 659 bishitante a keda risibí. E kantidat di turista di estadia risibí for di Bèlgika ta 57% mas kompará ku mei 2019 esta promé ku pandemia na momentu ku un kantidat di 419 turista a keda registrá. E kresementu for di Bèlgika ta un efekto direkto di e buelo dos biaha pa siman ku Air Belgium for di Brussels. Di e turistanan europeo, 57% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo) na luna di mei.

For di Estádos Unídos un kantidat di 4.761 turista a keda risibí na luna di mei. Pa loke ta trata Canada, e total di turista risibí na mei tabata 352. Pues total nos a risibí 5.113 turista for di Nort Amérika. Di e turistanan prosedente di Nort Amérika 68% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’.

For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 5.327 turista a keda risibí. Di e turistanan aki un total di 2.297 esta 43% ta prosedente di Colombia. Miéntras 740 esta 14% a bishitá nos for di Brazil. For di Sürnam 526 turista a keda risibí kual ta 10%. Un total di 55% di tur e bishitantenan prosedente di Sur Amérika a keda den un ‘resort hotel’. For di region Karibe, Kòrsou a risibí 2.738 turista di estadia na mei, primordialmente for di e paisnan di Karibe Hulandes.

Na luna di mei un total di 8 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 28.362 turista krusero.

Sifranan yanüari te ku mei 2022

Total Kòrsou a registrá 190 mil turista di estadia for di yanüari te ku mei 2022. For di Europa un total di 124 mil turista a keda risibí. For di Nort i Sur Amérika e kantidat registrá tabata respektivamente 31 mil i 21 mil turista. Nos paisnan bisiña den Karibe a sòru pa 9 mil turista den e periodo menshoná. E progreso pa yega bèk na e nivel di prestashon promé ku pandemia ta kanando den bon direkshon. Den e promé sinku lunanan di aña nos a yega na 93% di e kantidat registrá durante e promé sinku lunanan di 2019 na momentu ku Kòrsou a risibí 203.845 mil turista di estadia.

May 2022 achieved 98% of the pre pandemic arrivals of May 2019

WILLEMSTAD – June 15, 2022 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 35,813 stayover visitor arrivals for the month of May. With these arrivals, May 2022 achieved 98% of the pre pandemic arrivals of May 2019, when we welcomed 36,386 stayover visitors. May is known as a slow month, however current performance showed that Curacao’s tourism recovery is solid.

From these 35,813 arrivals, 60% traveled from Europe, 14% from North America, 15% from South America, 8% from the Caribbean region and 3% from the rest of the world. In overall, we welcomed an average of 1,155 stayover visitors per day who spent a total of 328,243 visitor nights in Curaçao.

We welcomed 18,868 Dutch visitors in May, which is 20% more than May 2019 (pre-pandemic). Out of Germany and Belgium, we registered 939 and 659 visitors respectively. Arrivals out of Belgium are 57% up compared to the pre-pandemic arrivals of May 2019, when we registered 419 Belgium visitors. The growth out of Belgium is a direct effect of the double weekly flights from Brussels with Air Belgium. Fifty-seven percent of the European visitors who visited Curaçao in May stayed in resort hotels.

From the United States of America, we welcomed 4,761 visitors in May 2022. Three hundred and fifty-two visitors were welcomed out of Canada. In total we welcomed 5,113 visitors from North America. North American visitors stayed 68% in resort hotels.

We welcomed 5,327 from the South American region. Of the South America arrivals, 2,297 (43%), 740 (14%) and 526 (10%) traveled from Colombia, Brazil and Suriname, respectively. Fifty-five percent (55%) of all South American visitors stayed in resort hotels. From the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 2,738 stayover visitors in May, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 8 cruise ship calls and 28,362 cruise visitors for the month of May.

Year to Date arrivals: January through May 2022

In total 190 thousand visitors are registered from January through May 2022. Out of Europe, we welcomed 124 thousand tourists in Curaçao. From North and South America, we welcomed 31 and 21 thousand visitors respectively. Our neighboring islands from the Caribbean provided 9 thousand visitors during this period.

Our progress to recoup our pre-pandemic production continues in the right direction. We have recovered 93% of the tourist arrivals in the first five months of the year. In the first five months of 2019 we have registered 203,845 visitors.

