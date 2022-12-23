Entrega sertifikado kurso Resepshonista i kurso Guia Turístiko 37 persona a terminá e kursonan ku éksito

WILLEMSTAD – 22 di desèmber 2022 – Durante di e periodo tras di lomba a tuma lugá 2 kurso mas komo parti di e programa di training Her & Bijscholingstraject Hospitality Sector .

Ta trata aki di e kurso di Resepshonista i e kurso di Guia Turístiko. Durante un seremonia ameno, un total di 37 persona a risibí nan sertifikado despues di a terminá ku éksito un di e kursonan ariba menshoná. E seremonia di entrega di sertifikado a tuma lugá den presensia di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje.

E kurso di Resepshonista tabatin un durashon di 3 siman i a keda ofresé pa Teamwork Curaçao. E kurso a konsistí di 6 modulo: Servisio na kliente, Komunikashon efektivo, Etikèt di komunikashon na telefòn, Kon pa atendé ku keho i lès di idioma ingles i tambe hulandes. Un total di 24 persona a terminá e kurso ku éksito.

Pa loke ta trata e kurso di Guia Turístiko, 13 persona a terminá e kurso ku éksito. E kurso a keda ofresé pa e kompania One Caribbean i a keda kordiná pa sr. Emlyn Pietersz kual ta un trainer sertifiká. E kurso a konsistí di e siguiente modulonan: Komunikashon efektivo, Guia durante kaminata, Guia riba un vehíkulo movibel i Guia pa tur. Tambe e kursistanan a kompletá e Personal Empowerment & Service Orientation training ku éksito. Meta di e training aki ta pa krea profeshonalnan motivá pa por ofresé nan klientenan un servisio di kalidat haltu. E training tabatin un durashon di 2 seshon di mitar dia i a keda ofresé pa Experientia.

E programa di training, Her & Bijscholingstraject Hospitality Sector ta resortá bou di MEO miéntras CTB ta enkargá ku ehekushon di e programa. E programa ta keda ehekutá den estrecho kolaborashon ku SOAW i partnernan den sektor privá.

CTB, MEO i SOAW ta deseá e kursistanan tur klase di éksito pa futuro.

Certificate award ceremony for Receptionist course and Tourist Guide course 37 people completed the courses successfully

WILLEMSTAD – December 22, 2022 – Recently 2 more courses were held as part of the Hospitality Sector Training Program. These were the Receptionist course and the Tourist Guide course. During a pleasant ceremony, a total of 37 people received their certificate after successfully completing one of the abovementioned courses. The certificate award ceremony took place in the presence of the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje.

The Receptionist course lasted for 3 weeks and was provided by Teamwork Curaçao. The course consisted of 6 modules: Customer Service, Effective Communication, Telephone Etiquette, How to handle complaints, and also English and Dutch classes. A total of 24 people finished the course successfully.

A total of 13 people completed the Tourist Guide course successfully. The course was offered by the company One Caribbean and was coordinated by Mr. Emlyn Pietersz who is a certified trainer. The course consisted of the following modules: Effective Communication, Guiding on a walk, Guiding on a moving vehicle and Guiding for all. In addition, the participants also successfully completed the Personal Empowerment & Service Orientation Training. The goal of this training is to empower professionals who are motivated to provide high quality service to their customers. The training consisted of two half-day sessions and was provided by Experientia.

The Hospitality Sector Training Program is managed by the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO), and the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) oversees the execution of the program. The program is executed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, Labor and Wellbeing (SOAW) and private sector partners.

CTB, MEO and SOAW wish the course participants much success in the future.