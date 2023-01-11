23% Increase of the Pre-Pandemic Tourism Arrivals of December 2022 compared to December 2019 Bonaire Monthly Tourism Performance – Preliminary results

TCB reports that there was a total of 17162 stayover guests in the month of December 2022. This represents an increase of over 23 percent when compared to the 14,000 stayover visitors that were recorded in December 2019, before the pandemic. The European market saw a greater percentage in the number of visitors than any other registered market. The island of Bonaire has seen a positive development in its top two most important markets.

There were a total of 5583 visitors from the United States of America (33%) and 7319 tourists from the Netherlands (43%). The neighboring island of Curacao was instrumental for the arrival of a total of 1694 visitors to Bonaire, which represents 10% of all arrivals. When compared to the previous month, November 2022, several secondary markets, including Aruba, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Colombia, and Switzerland, have maintained the same level of market share.

Daily tourism performance monitoring is conducted by TCB and is compared to its KPIs to pre-pandemic levels among the region’s performance. The year 2019 was one of Bonaire’s best performing ones, and TCB is presently using it as the standard to gauge the island’s tourism recovery. Furthermore, the average length of stay in Bonaire for visitors from the United States was seven nights, while those from the Netherlands stayed there for fourteen nights on average. In addition, most people that come to our island are adults between the ages of 45 and 65.

In November of 2022, Bonaire was visited by a total of 25 cruise ships, which together carried 53054 passengers. On the website http://www.bonaire.portcall.com, you will be able to get the most up to date information regarding the upcoming cruise season.

For additional information and statistics, please go to http://www.bonaireisland.com or send us an email at info@bonaireisland.com